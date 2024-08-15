The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Sanofi, CME and The Cato

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 15, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Sanofi SNY and CME Group Inc. CME, as well a micro-cap stock The Cato Corp. CATO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Meta, Sanofi and CME

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., Sanofi and CME Group Inc., as well a micro-cap stock The Cato Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Meta Platforms shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+49.6% vs. +12.3%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.2 billion people daily. User growth remained solid in the United States, with WhatsApp reaching more than 100 million monthly users and Thread approaching 200 million milestone. It witnessed good year-over-year growth across Facebook, Instagram and Threads.



Meta now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Shares of Sanofi have gained +11.0% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +24.8%. The company is witnessing generic erosion of Aubagio in all key markets and lower sales from mature products are hurting sales. Other headwinds include the weak performance of diabetes drugs and regular negative pipeline developments.



Nevertheless, Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi as it enjoys strong demand across all approved indications and geographies. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio, which has become a key top-line driver.



Sanofi has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years. Sanofi has also accelerated its mid- and late-stage pipeline this year. It has also been active on the M&A front.



(You can read the full research report on Sanofi here >>>)



CME Group shares have gained +5.9% over the past year against the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry's gain of +18.6%. The company's escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.



However, CME Group's strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.



While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.



(You can read the full research report on CME here >>>)



Shares of Cato have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the year-to-date period (-29.0% vs. +6.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $98.05 million is facing concerns which include declining same-store sales, store closures, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and low e-commerce sales, which can dampen growth and profitability.



Nevertheless, Cato's first-quarter 2024 highlights robust earnings, effective cost management, and a strong financial foundation. Net income surged 148% to $11 million, driven by operational efficiency and cost control, showcasing resilience. Cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses decreased, boosting margins.



With $477.2 million in total assets and $39.1 million in cash, Cato's financial stability supports growth. Consistent dividends ($0.17 per share) and share repurchases (431,415 shares) underscore shareholder value commitment. Strategic e-commerce expansion and women's apparel focus align with market trends, positioning Cato for sustained revenue growth.



(You can read the full research report on Cato here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.