The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Amphenol and National Research

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Amphenol Corp. APH and National Research Corp. NRC.

Top Research Reports for Meta, Palantir and Amphenol

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Amphenol Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock, National Research Corp.. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Meta Platforms' shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry over the past year (+7.1% vs. -6.9%). The Zacks analyst believes the company is benefiting from steady global user growth, especially in Asia Pacific. Strong engagement across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook, improved AI-driven recommendations, and rising advertiser appeal strengthen its competitive position.

However, Meta's heavy focus on building advanced AI models and large-scale services brings uncertainty. Monetizing these AI offerings will take time, posing execution and payoff risks.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Palantir's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry over the past year (+84.1% vs. -6.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company's AI strategy, led by Foundry, Gotham and AIP, serves government and commercial clients with real-time insights. Defense projects like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps support customer acquisition and strengthen its position in applied AI.

Yet, Palantir faces intense competition from major tech players. Rapid AI evolution and rising operating complexity pose challenges, while its limited focus on shareholder payouts may deter income-focused investors.

(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)

Amphenol's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Connectors industry over the past six months (+40.4% vs. +37.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a diversified business model that reduces end-market and geographic volatility. Its strong portfolio of high-technology interconnect solutions supports demand across defense, commercial air, industrial, and IT datacom markets, with next-generation systems driving long-term growth.

However, macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition across electronics and connectivity markets pose risks, potentially pressuring demand visibility and margins over time.

(You can read the full research report on Amphenol here >>>)

National Research's shares have underperformed the Zacks Business – Information Services industry over the past two years (-49.1% vs. -9.0%). The Zacks analyst believes revenue softness from legacy client attrition remains a concern from the company. Rising SG&A and depreciation pressured operating margins, while higher debt and interest costs increase financial risk. Ongoing competitive pricing pressure and retention challenges threaten core revenue stability.

Yet, NRC Health's TRCV growth points to demand recovery. Partnerships validate its platform, cost savings aid margins, and strong liquidity supports growth and returns.

(You can read the full research report on National Research here >>>)

