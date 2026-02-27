The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Netflix, Pfizer, SIFCO Industries and Altigen Communications

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Meta, Netflix and Pfizer

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., Netflix, Inc. and Pfizer Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks SIFCO Industries, Inc. and Altigen Communications, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> NVIDIA Slam Dunks on Earnings Once Again



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Meta have declined -12.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Software industry's decline of -21.2%. The company is benefiting from increasing AI-infusion across its services, which currently reach more than 3.58 billion people daily. META's improved recommendation system is driving up user engagement. Instagram Reels had a strong fourth-quarter, with watch time up more than 30% year-over-year in the United States.



Facebook video time continued to grow double-digits year-over-year in the United States. Recommendation improvement drove 20% lift in time spent on Threads. AI usage is making META a popular name among advertisers.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern. Increasing regulatory challenges is a headwind for investors.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Netflix's shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past six months (-32% vs. -20.5%). The company's primary concerns persist around the proposed Warner Bros Discovery acquisition facing regulatory hurdles and market skepticism. Elevated debt levels and content obligations pose leverage risks. While 2026 guidance projects revenue growth of 12-14%, intensifying competition from Disney and Amazon may pressure subscriber growth rates going forward.



Nevertheless, Netflix is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Shares of Pfizer have gained +11.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +24.4%. The company's stock has taken a beating for the past three years as its revenues have declined substantially due to lower sales of its COVID products.



Pfizer also faces some other challenges, like U.S. Medicare Part D headwinds and the upcoming LOE cliff in the 2026-2030 period as several of its key products, including Eliquis, Vyndaqel, Ibrance, Xeljanz and Xtandi, face patent expirations.



However, Pfizer's non-COVID operational revenues are improving, driven by its key products like Vyndaqel, Padcev and Eliquis, new launches and newly acquired products which should partially offset the LOE impact over the next several years. Pfizer expects its recently launched and acquired products and a strong pipeline to help revive top-line growth toward the end of the decade.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



SIFCO's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+104.7% vs. +17.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $88.07 million is positioned in structurally resilient aerospace and defense markets, benefiting from long-cycle platforms, high qualification barriers and growing military/rotorcraft demand.



Recent results reflect improved throughput, pricing discipline and exit of lower-margin work, driving a meaningful margin rebound and stronger operating leverage. A solid backlog underpins revenue visibility, and deleveraging has improved financial flexibility.



However, earnings durability depends on sustained volumes and a favorable mix. Risks include defense concentration, working-capital swings, input-cost inflation, contract execution complexity and regulatory exposure. The current valuation suggests investors remain cautious, pricing in execution risk and cyclicality, while leaving meaningful upside if margin gains and cash flow prove sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on SIFCO here >>>)



Shares of Altigen Communications have underperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past six months (-28.7% vs. +176.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $11.90 million is facing a revenue decline Y/Y, driven by a weaker hosted services mix, and customer concentration increased materially, with the top five accounts representing 83% of sales.



Elevated churn tied to platform transitions, a higher receivables reserve, and capitalized software impairment risk add execution uncertainty. Nevertheless, Altigen held $2.6 million in cash and nearly $2.9 million in working capital as of Dec. 31, 2025, with minimal leverage, supporting operational resilience.



Gross margins remain strong, and lower operating and R&D expenses enhance operating leverage, positioning earnings to benefit from incremental revenue gains. Recent partnerships expand distribution without materially increasing fixed costs, while rising deferred revenue improves forward visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Altigen Communications here >>>)

