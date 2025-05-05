The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, JPMorgan Chase and Intercontinental Exchange

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 5, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Meta Platforms, JPMorgan Chase and Intercontinental Exchange

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Meta Platforms' shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+31.3% vs. +21.9%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms' growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+34.9% vs. +23.5%). The company's first-quarter 2025 results reflected solid capital markets performance and loan demand. Business expansion efforts, decent loan demand and higher rates support net interest income (NII). We expect NII (managed) to show a CAGR of 3% by 2027.



While a solid resurgence in deal-making activities is likely to take time, a solid pipeline will drive the Investment Banking (IB) business. We expect IB fees to witness a CAGR of 2.1% by 2027. Yet the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will hurt fee income growth.



The Zacks analyst estimate for the metric shows a 6.2% fall in 2025. As it invests in technology and marketing, expenses are expected to remain high. Our estimates for non-interest expenses imply a CAGR of 2.9% by 2027. Weak asset quality is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Intercontinental Exchange's shares have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the year-to-date period (+16.3% vs. +13.6%). The company's top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, the broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services.



Continued strength in its energy franchise and improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth due to accelerated digitization in the U.S. residential mortgage industry.



Intercontinental Exchange also engages in the effective deployment of capital. However, expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage pose risk.



(You can read the full research report on Intercontinental Exchange here >>>)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

