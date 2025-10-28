The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon and Snap

For Immediate Release

Will Higher Ad Revenues Aid Meta Platforms Stock in Q3 Earnings?

Meta Platforms’ third-quarter 2025 results, set to be reported on Oct. 29, are expected to reflect the benefits of higher advertising revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms’ third-quarter advertising revenues is pegged at $48.5 billion, indicating growth of 21.6% year over year.

Meta Platforms’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.47%.

Strong Ad Spending to Aid META’s Q3 Top Line

META’s staggering reach and increasing ad impressions (up 11% year over year in the second quarter of 2025) make it one of the most important players in the digital ad sales market, apart from Alphabet, Amazon and Snap. According to eMarketer, global ad spending is expected to rise 7.4% to reach $1.17 trillion in 2025, with Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon accounting for roughly two-thirds of new ad spending.

In the second quarter of 2025, Alphabet’s Google advertising revenues rose 11.7% year over year to $82.54 billion and accounted for 74% of total revenues, driven by Search and other revenues. Meanwhile, Amazon’s advertising business increased 23% year over year to $15.6 billion, benefiting from powerful network effects as more sellers and brands compete for visibility, driving higher pricing and improved margins. Snap’s advertising platform is evolving with commerce-driven ad volume growing 39% year over year in the second quarter, and newer ad formats such as Sponsored Snaps are delivering stronger conversion outcomes.

Meta Platforms’ focus on improving ad ranking and measurement by leveraging AI has been a key catalyst driving advertisers’ return on investment. META has been leveraging AI and machine learning to boost the potency of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Threads. Effective usage of AI has been helping the company keep its users engaged.

AI-driven feed recommendations have been a key catalyst. Meta Platforms is committed to prioritizing user safety and well-being through initiatives to enhance parental supervision, messaging privacy and time management on its platforms. These factors are expected to have driven user base growth in the third quarter of 2025.

META’s Ad Revenue Estimates Show Strong Growth Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advertising revenues in Asia-Pacific is pegged at $9.66 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 20% in the third quarter of 2025. The consensus mark for advertising revenues in Europe, the United States and Canada, and the Rest of the World is pegged at $11.65 billion, $21.7 billion and $6.37 billion, respectively, indicating 24.5%, 24.8% and 25.1% growth.

The consensus mark for Family Daily Active People or DAP, defined as a registered and logged-in user who visited at least one of the Family products on a given day, is expected to be 3.49 billion for the third quarter of 2025.

