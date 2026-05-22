The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Meta Platforms Drops 10% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Meta Platforms shares have dropped 10.3% in a month, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's appreciation of 7%. Over the same timeframe, META shares have lagged close peers, including Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft. While Microsoft shares have dropped 2.7%, Alphabet and Amazon returned 14.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Meta Platforms has been suffering from investor skepticism over its massive AI-related spending, while the financial payoff remains uncertain. Regulatory risks, slowing user growth, and continuing losses in Reality Labs are major headwinds for META. However, Meta Platforms' strong core advertising business, expanding AI push across its various platforms, growth in WhatsApp and Business Messaging, and rapid adoption of AI advertising tools hold promise. So, what should investors do with META stock right now? Let's find out.

META's High Capex, Stretched Valuation Spooks Investors

Meta Platforms is spending heavily on expanding AI infrastructure, which is expected to squeeze free cash flow. META now expects 2026 capital spending between $125 billion and $145 billion, higher than the previous range of $115 to $135 billion. Aggressive spending with 2026 operating expenses projected between $162-$169 billion is expected to hurt earnings prospects in the near term.

META, along with Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, is spending heavily on building AI infrastructure. For 2026, Alphabet now expects to spend capital expenditures between $180 billion and $190 billion (up from previous guidance of $175 billion and $185 billion), reflecting heightened demand for AI compute and incremental investment tied to the Wiz acquisition. Microsoft expects to invest roughly $190 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026.

Accelerating capex, along with stiff competition in the ad market and a stretched valuation, are headwinds for investors. META shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of C. In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales (P/S), META is trading at 5.62X, a premium compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry's 3.72X and Amazon's 3.29X.

META's AI Integration Boosts User & Advertiser Engagements

META's focus on integrating AI into its platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — is driving user as well as advertising engagements. AI is heavily dependent on data, of which META has a trove, driven by its more than 3.56 billion daily users. Meta Platforms continues to see strong engagement trends with Instagram Reels, where watch time increased by 10% and Facebook video time increased by 8% globally in the first quarter of 2026. AI-translated videos are now watched weekly by more than 500 million users on Facebook and Instagram. Threads continue to grow with over 150 million daily active users.

META benefits from strong growth in WhatsApp and Business Messaging. WhatsApp paid messaging and subscriptions revenue grew strongly in the first quarter of 2026. Business AI conversations reached 10 million weekly conversations, up from 1 million earlier in the year. Ads in WhatsApp Status are now viewed by hundreds of millions daily.

Meta Platforms' generative AI advertising tools are gaining strong traction, with more than 8 million advertisers using at least one GenAI ad creative tool in the first quarter of 2026. Video generation tools improved conversion rates by over 3% while adoption among small and medium businesses has been particularly strong.

META's View Reflects Strong Sales Growth, Earnings Decline

For second-quarter 2026, Meta Platforms expects total revenues between $58 billion and $61 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $60.13 billion, suggesting 26.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $7.11 per share, down 0.8% over the past 30 days. The figure suggests 0.42% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Conclusion

Meta Platforms is spending heavily on expanding AI infrastructure, which is expected to squeeze earnings and free cash flow. This, along with stiff competition in the ad market and a stretched valuation, is a headwind for investors.

However, Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. This bodes well for investors already holding the stock.

META currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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