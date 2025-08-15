The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merck, Palo Alto Networks, Freeport-McMoRan and Espey

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 15, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Merck, Palo Alto and Freeport

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Economic Data at 3-Year Highs: PPI, Jobless Claims

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Merck have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-15.7% vs. -4.2%). Rising competitive and generic pressure on some drugs and persistent challenges for Gardasil in China remain overhangs for the company. There are concerns about Merck's ability to successfully navigate the Keytruda loss of exclusivity and potential competition for the drug.

Nevertheless, Merck's second-quarter earnings beat estimates while sales met. Its blockbuster drug, Keytruda, and new products have been driving sales. With label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth.

Animal health is also contributing to growth. Merck has been making meaningful pipeline progress. It is also actively pursuing M&A deals to enhance its pipeline and diversify away from Keytruda.

(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)

Palo Alto's shares have gained +2.6% over the past year against the Zacks Security industry's gain of +21%. The company has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms, which are attributable to the rise of the hybrid work trend and the heightened need for stronger security.

PANW's strong back-to-back quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. The normalization of the supply chain is also aiding growth across the Products, Services and Subscription segments.

However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition-related expenses are denting margins.

(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto here >>>)

Shares of Freeport have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry over the year-to-date period (+11% vs. +6.8%). The company's adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Freeport is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity.

Freeport is executing several smelter projects in Indonesia. It is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper, as electric vehicles are copper-intensive. The company's efforts to reduce debt are also encouraging.

However, weak copper volumes may also hurt its performance. Sizable capital spending is also likely to impact free cash flow generation. Copper prices also remain volatile amid trade uncertainties.

(You can read the full research report on Freeport here >>>)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics' shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the year-to-date period (+59.6% vs. -20.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $134.46 million posted strong YTD FY25 results, with revenue up 26.7% to $34.4 million, driven by defense power supply programs and improved gross margins. Its record $138 million backlog — anchored by long-term contracts and key customer relationships — provides multi-year revenue visibility, with nearly half scheduled beyond FY26.

Strategic wins include $49.3 million in multi-year contracts for the U.S. Navy's Columbia-class submarines, supporting long-term positioning in electrification systems. A debt-free balance sheet, $28.3 million in liquidity, and $10.8 million in federal funding for capacity upgrades enhance strategic flexibility and throughput.

Espey benefits from defense modernization tailwinds, especially in naval and airborne electrification. However, risks include persistent margin headwinds from early-stage programs, fixed cost pressures, and high customer concentration.

(You can read the full research report on Espey Mfg. & Electronics here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.