The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights McDonald's, Abbott Laboratories, O'Reilly Automotive and MIND Technology

Chicago, IL – March 31, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: McDonald's Corp. MCD, Abbott Laboratories ABT, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY and MIND Technology, Inc. MIND.

Top Research Reports for McDonald's, Abbott and O'Reilly Automotive

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including McDonald's Corp. (MCD), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), as well as a micro-cap stock MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry year-to-date (+7.2% vs. +3.8%). The company is benefiting from its in-house initiatives like the Accelerating the Arches strategy, menu innovation, value offerings and global expansion strategies. It plans to open approximately 2,200 restaurants globally in 2025, with opening 50,000 restaurants by 2027.



Earnings estimates for 2025 have moved north in the past seven days, depicting analysts' optimism about the stock's growth potential. However, the decline in average checks in the United States and negative comparable sales in the United Kingdom and China are concerning.



Also, inflationary pressures are still weighing down consumer spending. It expects to witness labor, food, paper and commodity inflation in 2025.



Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+18.0% vs. +9.0%). The company's pipeline is unlocking new growth opportunities, supporting the company's positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory. Alinity, the company's next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business.



Abbott is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales, beginning 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in the international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott's Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions and foreign exchange also adds to the worry.



O'Reilly Automotive's shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry over the past year (+24.4% vs. +10.3%). The company has been generating record revenues for 32 consecutive years and the trend is likely to continue on the back of growth in the auto parts market, vehicle longevity, store expansion, a strong distribution network and a customer-centric business model.



O'Reilly Automotive plans to increase its inventory level for the rest of the year to keep products available in all the markets it serves. However, the company has slashed guidance for comps growth and operating margins due to the unpredictability associated with the fourth quarter.



It also expects challenges in its DIY business as sales with higher margins have slowed more than expected. The company's high capex needs to develop advanced superior offerings might limit its cash flows. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of MIND Technology have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+27.5% vs. +9.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $8.63 million is benefiting from strong revenue growth, reaching $31.8 million for the nine months ended Oct. 31, 2024, driven by a robust $26.2 million backlog and a sales pipeline exceeding twice that amount. Net income of $3 million marks a turnaround from a $1.2 million prior-year loss, reflecting cost efficiencies and restructuring.



Recurring after market services, which comprise 40% of revenues, provide stable, high-margin income. Gross margins improved to 45%, supported by pricing power, higher-margin product sales and operational efficiencies. A debt-free balance sheet with $3.5 million in cash enhances financial flexibility.



However, elevated inventory levels pose liquidity risks, and reliance on energy exploration exposes MIND to sector cyclicality. Competition from larger players, geopolitical risks, R&D uncertainties, and slow software adoption present additional challenges.



