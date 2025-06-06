The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, Verizon Communications, Stryker, Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Comstock Holding

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 6, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Inc. MA, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Stryker Corp. SYK, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Verizon and Stryker

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Stryker Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Mastercard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+31% vs. +27.8%). The company’s acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams.

Mastercard expects mid-teens net revenue growth in 2Q25. The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to digital. Strong cash flows support its growth initiatives and enable shareholder value-boosting efforts through repurchases and dividends. MA repurchased shares worth $2.5 billion in 1Q25. Operating cash flows surged 42.3% YoY in the first quarter of 2025.

However, MA's dividend yield is lower than the industry average. The Zacks analyst expects adjusted operating expenses to grow 14.8% year over year in 2025. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Shares of Verizon have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (+5.5% vs. +4.9%). The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. Its reliable, plug-and-play Internet connectivity, desk phone and security solutions with 24/7 tech support are driving the digital transformation of small business entities.

Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly predictable signal waves, leading to greater efficiency and less interference for customers. The acquisition of Frontier Communications accelerates broadband expansion.

However, the spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry. Most of the carriers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage surging data traffic. High spending on promotional activities to attract customers is straining profit. Weakness in the wireline business is a concern.

Stryker’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+6.5% vs. +5.8%). The company is poised for growth, driven by rising demand for robotic-assisted procedures, hospital capital expenditures and international expansion. The Mako SmartRobotics platform fuels adoption, while acquisitions like Inari Medical and Vertos Medical enhance the portfolio.

Stryker is actively integrating new technologies such as AI-driven imaging and smart surgical systems to improve patient outcomes and maintain its competitive edge. Pricing improvements and a strong hospital order book support growth in rest of 2025.

However, foreign exchange volatility and acquisition-related margin pressures may impact earnings. Supply chain disruptions and rising costs could strain profitability. Intensifying competition in robotics and MedTech demands constant innovation. Macroeconomic risks, including potential downturns in healthcare spending and regulatory shifts, add uncertainty.

Shares of Espey have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the year-to-date period (+33.5% vs. -3.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $112.89 million posted strong YTD FY25 results, with revenue up 26.7% to $34.4 million, driven by defense power supply programs and improved gross margins. Its record $138 million backlog — anchored by long-term contracts and key customer relationships — provides multi-year revenue visibility, with nearly half scheduled beyond FY26.

Strategic wins include $49.3 million in multi-year contracts for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia-class submarines, supporting long-term positioning in electrification systems. A debt-free balance sheet, $28.3M in liquidity, and $10.8M in federal funding for capacity upgrades enhance strategic flexibility and throughput.

Espey benefits from defense modernization tailwinds, especially in naval and airborne electrification. However, risks include persistent margin headwinds from early-stage programs, fixed cost pressures, and high customer concentration.

Comstock’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the year-to-date period (+22% vs. -11.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $99.01 million benefits from stable, recurring revenue from asset management agreements extending through 2035, featuring cost-plus structures and performance incentives.

Comstock’s debt-free, asset-light model enhances financial flexibility, while consistent revenue growth — 18.8% YoY in Q1 2025 — and expanding profitability demonstrate strong operational leverage. The company manages a high-quality, transit-oriented portfolio poised to scale to 10 million SF, with a defined development pipeline supporting future revenue growth.

Strong tenant demand, long lease terms, and strategic alignment with urbanization further reinforce its defensible cash flows. However, risks include revenue concentration with a related party, low third-party diversification, and deferred incentive fee recognition. Regulatory headwinds and heavy geographic concentration in the D.C. metro area pose additional exposure.

