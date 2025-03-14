The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, T-Mobile, Petroleo Brasileiro and Where Food Comes From

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 14, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Inc. MA, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR and Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, T-Mobile and Petroleo Brasileiro

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc. and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, as well as a micro-cap stock Where Food Comes From, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Wholesale & Jobless Claims Both Lower



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Mastercard have gained +11% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's gain of +13.9%. The company's acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. It expects low-double-digit net revenue growth in 1Q25.



The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports its growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts through repurchases and dividends. But, its dividend yield is lower than the industry average.



Growing operations will likely support a future rebound of MA's shares. Steep operating expenses might stress its margins in the future. The Zacks analyst expect adjusted operating costs to jump 13% in 2025. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Also, the stock is overvalued than the industry.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



T-Mobile's shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+58.0% vs. +41.5%). The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS' 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum. Solid growth in free cash flow accentuates efficient capital management.



However, owing to the stock's premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Petroleo Brasileiro's shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (-3.1% vs. +1.9%). The company is exposed to significant exposure to the volatile Brazilian real, and currency risk. Having said all of this, Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked.



Being a state-controlled entity, Petrobras also faces political and regulatory uncertainties. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment. Nevertheless, Brazil's state-run oil and natural gas giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country's pre-salt reservoirs.



It is the operator in most of these areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Meanwhile, Petrobras is investing in renewable diesel and low-carbon projects, though its energy transition lags behind peers.



(You can read the full research report on Petroleo Brasileiro here >>>)



Shares of Where Food Comes From have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (-5.8% vs. -0.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $59.41million is facing risks which include cattle industry contraction, stagnant core revenue growth, rising SG&A expenses, reliance on Bitcoin-related gains and increasing competition in verification markets. Regulatory shifts and industry cyclicality add uncertainty to long-term growth.



Nevertheless, Where Food Comes From maintains a strong gross margin (41.9% in 2024 versus 43.4% in 2023) despite inflationary pressures, supported by bundled verification services and expansion into high-margin sustainability audits.



The company's recurring revenue model (79.8% of 2024 sales) ensures stability, with high customer retention among more than 17,500 producers. A strong cash flow and a debt-free balance sheet enable strategic reinvestment and share buybacks (273,057 shares repurchased in 2024). Regulatory tailwinds, ESG demand and industry-leading accreditation provide competitive advantages.



(You can read the full research report on Where Food Comes From here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.