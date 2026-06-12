The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, Seagate, Intuitive Surgical, Monarch Cement and Canterbury Park

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 12, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Inc. MA, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, The Monarch Cement Co. MCEM and Canterbury Park Holding Corp. CPHC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for MasterCard, Seagate & Intuitive Surgical

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings plc and Intuitive Surgical, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks The Monarch Cement Co. and Canterbury Park Holding Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

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You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Inflation +6.5% YoY: More Questions than Answers

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Mastercard have declined -16.6% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's decline of -27.1%. The company's rebates and incentives are rising with new and renewed deals, and management expects operating expenses to keep growing as it funds safety, security, digital and B2B initiatives. Geopolitical disruption is weighing on cross-border travel. Valuation remains elevated, supporting a Neutral view.

Nevertheless, Mastercard's scale and brand strength continue to support steady payment network growth, helped by stable consumer and business spending and higher transaction activity. Cross-border and contactless adoption remain key long-term drivers, and value-added services keep diversifying revenue through cybersecurity, analytics and digital authentication.

Partnerships and targeted acquisitions also extend reach into new payment flows, including stablecoin infrastructure. Share repurchases and dividends remain supported.

(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)

Seagate's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+567% vs. +215.5%). The company is well poised to gain from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.

Cloud drives most data center revenue, with Mozaic shipments reaching 75% of top cloud customers, and full qualification expected in the ongoing quarter. It expects stronger FCF throughout 2026, driven by steady demand, efficiency gains and disciplined spending.

Management raised its long-term outlook, now expecting at least 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years, driven by strong cloud demand and continued hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure, with the March quarter marking the tenth straight period of cloud-led revenue growth. Fiscal 2026 capex is expected to stay within 4%-6% of sales. However, high debt and stiff rivalry hurt it.

(You can read the full research report on Seagate here >>>)

Shares of Intuitive Surgical have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (-5.4% vs. -20.1%). The company reported first quarter 2026 results that extended its multi-year procedure and revenue trajectory, supported by higher system placements and a larger installed base.

Da Vinci procedures grew in the mid-teens, while Ion procedures grew much faster, reinforcing the shift toward recurring instruments and accessories revenue. Management's 2026 outlook still calls for healthy da Vinci procedure growth, but it embeds tariff-related gross margin drag and expense growth as the company invests in capacity and digital capabilities.

Intuitive Surgical also moved to a direct distribution model in parts of Europe and continued share repurchases, which reduced cash but keeps the balance sheet flexible. Outside the United States, hospital budget constraints and tender timing can disrupt capital purchases

(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)

Monarch Cement's shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (+22.2% vs. +9.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.06 billion has its investment case anchored by its vertically integrated Humboldt operations, which provide long-term access to key raw materials, support cost stability and enhance operational resilience.

The RMCMO joint venture offers exposure to downstream ready-mix markets while improving capital efficiency and strengthening commercial integration. Ongoing investments in plant modernization and equipment upgrades are expected to improve reliability, efficiency, and asset longevity, reinforcing competitiveness in a commoditized industry.

The company has also demonstrated meaningful operating leverage, converting stronger demand into improved profitability through disciplined cost management. Supported by a solid balance sheet, MCEM continues to balance reinvestment in growth initiatives with shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.

(You can read the full research report on Monarch Cement here >>>)

Shares of Canterbury Park have declined -4.2% over the past year against the Zacks Gaming industry's decline of -15%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $81.27 million has an investment case centered on its transition from a gaming-focused operator to a diversified mixed-use destination through Canterbury Commons, with residential, entertainment, and commercial assets driving long-term traffic and monetization.

Joint ventures and tax-increment financing provide capital-efficient development and recurring cash flow optionality, while experiential venues and strong leasing trends support ecosystem value. A debt-free balance sheet enhances flexibility.

However, the core casino business faces competitive pressure, weaker monetization, and rising promotional spend, compressing margins. Cost inflation and limited operating leverage further weigh on profitability. Additionally, joint-venture losses, contingent liabilities, and softness in pari-mutuel operations introduce ongoing earnings volatility and reliance on external funding mechanisms.

(You can read the full research report on Canterbury Park here >>>)

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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