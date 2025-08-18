The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lowe's, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Marvell Technology and Kewaunee Scientific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and Kewaunee Scientific Corp. KEQU.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol Myers and Marvell Technology

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Marvell Technology, Inc., as well a micro-cap stock Kewaunee Scientific Corp.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Hot & Cold Data on Retail Sales, Imports/Exports, Manufacturing

Today's Featured Research Reports



Lowe's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the year-to-date period (+4.1% vs. +2.1%). The company has implemented a comprehensive Pro-focused strategy, emphasizing improved product availability, timely delivery and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program.



Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion, buyout of ADG and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer. Continued investments in service offerings, operational efficiency and an AI-powered shopping assistant should support demand.



However, lingering pressure on DIY big-ticket demand, a cautious consumer backdrop, and elevated operating costs may temper momentum. The suspension of share repurchases and exposure to tariff risks add further complexity. While Lowe’s retains its fiscal 2025 view, meaningful upside may be limited unless discretionary project rebounds. The Zacks analyst expects full-year comps to rise 0.6%.



(You can read the full research report on Lowe's here >>>)



Shares of Bristol-Myers have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+1.4% vs. -11.6%). The company’s better-than-expected second-quarter results were driven by higher demand for Opdivo, Breyanzi, Reblozyl and Camzyos. While sales of the Legacy portfolio declined, the deterioration was lower than expected.



Consequently, the revenue guidance was raised to reflect this performance. Approval of additional new drugs and label expansion of key drugs like Opdivo, Breyanzi and Reblozyl should fuel further growth. Bristol Myers’ efforts to streamline operations should boost the bottom line. The recent deals to strengthen its pipeline is encouraging as well.



However, the new drugs will take some time to offset the steep decline of legacy portfolio drugs, which raked in half of the company’s total sales. The recent pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers here >>>)



Marvell Technology’s shares have gained +14.4% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +43.3%. The company is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. In the first quarter, its data center end market revenues increased 76.5% year over year and 5.5% sequentially, propelled by strong growth across artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for PAM products and ZR electro-optics.



The completion of inventory fulfillments is likely to aid growth across the enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure end markets. Our model estimates suggest that total revenues will witness a CAGR of 22.7% from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028.



However, weakening consumer spending amid the protracted high inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates is likely to hurt its sales across the Consumer segment. A slowdown in enterprise IT spending amid macroeconomic uncertainties hurt its performance in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Marvell Technology here >>>)



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+15.4% vs. -46%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $166.51 million has strengthened its market position through the Nu Aire acquisition, boosting domestic sales 30.7% and expanding its life sciences portfolio. This strategic move enhanced product breadth and added high-margin distribution channels, driving the gross margin to 28.6%.



A record $214.6-million backlog offers strong revenue visibility for fiscal 2026. Domestic segment momentum is robust, contributing ~75% to total sales with rising EBITDA and operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 30% despite $6 million in one-time costs, showcasing disciplined execution.



However, international profitability remains weak due to execution inefficiencies and India-centric risks. Post-acquisition cost structure and leverage are elevated, pressuring margins. High customer concentration and exposure to input cost volatility also constrain upside.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

