The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Linde, Booking Holdings and General Dynamics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 30, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Linde plc LIN, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG and General Dynamics Corp. GD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Linde, Booking Holdings and General Dynamics

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc, Booking Holdings Inc. and General Dynamics Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Investors Await Fed Decision Today



Today's Featured Research Reports



Linde’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past six months (+12.5% vs. +5.6%). The company is a leading industrial gas supplier serving energy, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and electronics markets through long-term contracts with minimum purchase commitments that support stable cash flows during downturns.



LIN’s project backlog, led by long-term Sale of Gas projects, supports cash flow visibility and capital returns. Management also expects margin expansion to continue in 2026 through pricing, productivity, automation and disciplined capital allocation. First-quarter 2026 results showed EPS growth, higher pricing and project start-ups, while guidance assumes no economic improvement.



However, EMEA volumes remain weak due to softer industrial, chemicals and energy demand, Middle East disruptions and uncertain European policy. The Neutral view balances resilient execution with muted industrial recovery and regional risk.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



Shares of Booking Holdings have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+0.3% vs. -6.5%). The company benefits from a broad global footprint supported by leading travel brands, providing strong geographic diversification and revenue stability. Its scalable platform, resilient travel demand and ability to drive both booking volumes and monetization support sustained growth.



The “Connected Trip” strategy enhances customer engagement by integrating accommodations, flights, cars and packages into a seamless experience, increasing platform stickiness and traveler spending. A strong balance sheet and robust cash generation reinforce financial strength.



However, it remains highly exposed to fluctuations in global travel demand and geopolitical disruptions. Dependence on third-party platforms for traffic creates distribution and customer acquisition risks, while intense competition from online travel companies continues to challenge growth.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+12.8% vs. -2%). The company had an impressive backlog of $130.84 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Apart from its well-established domestic market, the company enjoys a significant overseas opportunity with order potential from Poland, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Romania, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Austria, Canada and Switzerland.



Significant awards won by General Dynamics in the last reported quarter included a $15.4 billion contract for continued design and support work on the Columbia-class submarines program.



However, a lingering component shortage issue in the aerospace sector is likely to hurt General Dynamics’ operational results. A shortage of labor in the aerospace defense industry might affect the company’s delivery schedule.



(You can read the full research report on General Dynamics here >>>)

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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.