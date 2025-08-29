The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Oracle, Procter & Gamble and Comstock Holding Companies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 29, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lilly and Co. LLY, Oracle Corp. ORCL, The Procter & Gamble Co. PG and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

To p Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Oracle and Procter & Gamble

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Oracle Corp., and The Procter & Gamble Co., as well as a micro-cap stock, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Morning for Q2 Numbers: GDP +3.3%, Earnings Beats for Retailers

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Eli Lilly have declined -4.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's decline of -0.6%. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs, and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some of Eli Lilly's top-line headwinds. Lilly is making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes. However, data from phase III studies on its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, was mixed.

However, demand for popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them Lilly's key top-line drivers. Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production led to strong sales in the first half of 2025.

(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)

Oracle's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry over the year-to-date period (+43.2% vs. +16.3%). Oracle is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups. ORCL's continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry.

Oracle's partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and the general availability of Oracle Database@Google bode well. Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined -6.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry's decline of -4.0%. Procter & Gamble's elevated commodity costs, tariff pressures, higher interest expenses, and a fragile recovery in China continue to weigh on margins, earnings visibility, and overall growth momentum.

However, Procter & Gamble's strong portfolio, innovation pipeline, and disciplined productivity efforts reinforce its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Procter & Gamble's consistent execution positions it well to balance growth, resilience, and shareholder value creation.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)

Comstock's shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the year-to-date period (+126.7% vs. +4.7%). Comstock benefits from stable, recurring revenue from asset management agreements extending through 2035, featuring cost-plus structures and performance incentives. Its debt-free, asset-light model enhances financial flexibility, while consistent revenue growth — 18.8% YoY in Q1 2025 — and expanding profitability demonstrate strong operational leverage.

However, risks include revenue concentration with a related party, low third-party diversification, and deferred incentive fee recognition. Regulatory headwinds and heavy geographic concentration in the D.C. metro area pose additional exposure.

(You can read the full research report on Comstock here >>>)

