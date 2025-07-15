The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Netflix, GE Aerospace, Willis Lease and Flanigan's Enterprises

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lilly and Co. LLY, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, GE Aerospace GE, Willis Lease Finance Corp. WLFC and Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Netflix and GE Aerospace

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Netflix, Inc. and GE Aerospace, as well as two micro-cap stocks Willis Lease Finance Corp. and Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can sign up there to get an email notification, as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Week of Inflation Data, Q2 Earnings Reports



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+3.1% vs. +1.8%). The demand for the company's popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers. Although their sales fell below expectations in the second half of 2024, they increased in the first quarter, driven by the launch of the drugs in new international markets and improved supply.



In the past two years, Lilly received approvals for some new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, which are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes.



Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 space are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+39.7% vs. +29.9%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



GE Aerospace's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+53.6% vs. +24.7%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace's portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, GE has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. GE Aerospace faces sustained pressure from supply-chain issues, high tariffs and labor shortages. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past year (+93.2% vs. -13.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.06 billion is strategically positioned in the growing global aircraft leasing market, with 81% of its $3 billion portfolio focused on narrowbody engines, the sector's most active segment. Joint ventures in Ireland and China enhance global reach.



In Q1 2025, WLFC posted record revenues of $157.7 million, driven by strong lease rent and maintenance reserves. The company continues to lead in leasing CFM56 and V2500 engines, while expanding into modern LEAP and GTF platforms, supported by the ConstantThrust program. Financially, WLFC maintains a 25 cents/share dividend, with $41 million in operating cash flow and reduced leverage.



However, elevated debt, rising interest costs, supply chain delays, and reliance on short-term leases pose risks to revenue visibility and asset utilization. Shares are down -33.7% YTD but up +91.7% in the past year. Valuation remains modest relative to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)



Flanigan's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+36.9% vs. +18%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $61.8 million offers exposure to a dual-format restaurant and liquor retail model, with strong pricing power and expansion potential. Revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2025 rose 11.6% to $53.6 million, supported by strategic price increases and new unit growth.



Liquor retail posted 18.8% sales growth with 28.1% gross margins in the fiscal second quarter, offering capital-light, high-return on investment (ROI) expansion. Operating cash flow surged to $5.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2025 from $2.1 million in the prior year, enabling internal reinvestment.



However, cost inflation and limited operating leverage constrain margin expansion, with muted same-store sales growth and digital capabilities lagging. Despite structural risks, the stock trades at a discount, suggesting potential value if growth and margin stability can be sustained.



(You can read the full research report on Flanigan's here >>>)

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.