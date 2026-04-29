The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lam Research, BlackRock, Corning, Monarch Cement and BK Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lam Research Corp. LRCX, BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Corning Inc. GLW, The Monarch Cement Co. MCEM and BK Technologies Corp. BKTI.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Lam Research, BlackRock and Corning

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lam Research Corp., BlackRock, Inc. and Corning Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks The Monarch Cement Co. and BK Technologies Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Lam Research's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+67.2% vs. +24.3%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries.



Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints. Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward. Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+17.6% vs. -0.2%). The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2026 results were aided by higher revenues and robust assets under management (AUM) growth.



BlackRock's strategic acquisitions, aimed at strengthening presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification efforts, will keep supporting the top line and AUM growth. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. A solid balance sheet, alongside earnings strength, will keep capital distributions sustainable.



However, elevated operating expenses may hurt the bottom line. The company's significant reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions and diverse regulatory environments.



You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Corning's shares have gained +78.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Communication - Components industry's gain of +123.7%. The company continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. Growing collaboration with leading smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi is driving growth in the Specialty Materials segment.



Corning offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. This augurs well for its long-term growth. Its collaboration with AUO Corp. will boost prospects in Automotive.



However, end-market diversification is limited within the Display and Optical segments, which account for more than half of total revenues. Corning's extensive presence in China exposes it to Sino-U.S. trade hostilities.



(You can read the full research report on Corning here >>>)



Shares of Monarch Cement have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past six months (+20.9% vs. +1.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $965.93 million offers a compelling investment case driven by disciplined capital allocation, strong financial positioning, and long-term operational advantages. Monarch Cement consistently returns capital through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet and ample liquidity.



The company's expanding equity base and retained earnings enable self-funded reinvestment in core assets without reliance on external financing. Vertically integrated operations, supported by extensive raw material reserves, provide cost visibility and supply security, reinforcing resilience in a cyclical, weather-sensitive industry.



Ongoing modernization initiatives are expected to improve efficiency, reliability, and product quality over time. Additionally, the RMCMO joint venture enhances exposure to downstream markets while limiting risk, supporting diversified earnings and demand stability.



(You can read the full research report on Monarch Cement here >>>)



BK Technologies' shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past six months (+23.8% vs. +15.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $342.89 million has its thesis centers on expanding into Tier 2/3 public safety markets, where demand for interoperable, cost-effective solutions supports share gains.



Growth is driven by recurring replacement cycles, rising adoption of its multiband BKR platform and mix-driven margin expansion from an asset-light model. The upcoming mobile offering and BK ONE software ecosystem extend the platform, with potential for deeper engagement and higher-margin recurring revenue.



However, execution remains key. Software monetization is uncertain, while customer concentration and procurement cycles add volatility. A gap in next-gen mobile offerings and rising costs may weigh on momentum. Limited infrastructure capability may restrict larger contracts. Valuation reflects improving profitability and growth potential but signals caution on sustainability, implying measured expectations.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)

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BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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