The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Kronos, CSW Industrials, Albemarle and Perimeter Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Albemarle Corp. ALB and Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Here's Why You Should Buy Kronos Worldwide Stock Right Now

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is expected to benefit from long-term titanium dioxide (TiO2) demand growth. Cost-reduction and pricing initiatives are also expected to support margins.

We are positive about KRO’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to your portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.

Let’s take a look into the factors that make KRO stock a compelling choice for investors right now.

Kronos Worldwide’s Stock Outperforms Industry

KRO has outperformed the industry it belongs to so far this year. The company’s shares have rallied 33% compared with a 17.9% increase of the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry.

KRO’s Valuation Looks Attractive

KRO’s shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential. The company is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.34, below the industry’s 0.88. KRO currently has a Value Score of B.

Healthy Growth Prospects for Kronos Worldwide

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2026 for Kronos Worldwide is currently pegged at a loss of 33 cents, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 65.6%. The same for 2027 is pinned at 17 cents, suggesting a year-over-year 151.5% growth.

Higher TiO2 Volumes, Cost & Pricing Actions Aid KRO

Kronos is expected to benefit from favorable long-term demand fundamentals across key end markets. The company continues to see growth opportunities supported by global industrial activity, infrastructure development and rising demand across developing regions. Expanding consumption trends in emerging markets, along with steady long-term growth in coatings, plastics and construction applications, are likely to support demand. KRO expect TiO2 demand to grow by 2-3% annually over the long term.

KRO’s TiO2 sales volumes rose roughly 4% year over year to 142 thousand metric tons in the first quarter, supported by higher volumes in North American, Latin American and export markets. This was partly offset by the weakening of demand in Europe despite the company gaining market share in that region.

Kronos Worldwide is also taking actions to reduce costs and align production and inventories to expected demand levels, which are expected to support its margins. Its cost actions and process improvement initiatives are aimed at improving the long-term cost structure.

KRO has emphasized continued execution on pricing and cost initiatives as the key operational priorities following the restructuring actions taken late in 2025. It expects additional price increases as selling prices remain below 2025 levels.

Kronos expects gross margin to improve as higher-cost inventory produced in late 2025 works through the system and it realizes the benefit of lower-cost production in 2026, though it is beginning to see higher shipping and production costs tied to Middle East-related supply disruptions and higher energy and raw material costs, particularly in Europe.

KRO’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KRO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CSW Industrials, Inc., Albemarle Corp. and Perimeter Solutions, Inc. CSW, ALB and PRM carry a Zacks Rank #1, each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. CSW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current-year earnings is pegged at $13.15 per share, indicating a 1,764.6% year-over-year increase. ALB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 54.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perimeter Solutions’ current-year earnings stands at $1.78 per share, implying a 32.8% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRM’s current-year earnings has been revised 21.1% higher over the past 60 days.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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