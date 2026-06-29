The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Kroger, Worthington Enterprises, Delta Air Line, Northeast Community Bancorp and World Kinect

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Kroger Co. KR, Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR, Delta Air Lines DAL, Northeast Community Bancorp NECB and World Kinect Corp. WKC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes as Markets Rise

The financial markets remain volatile as mixed U.S. economic data give investors more reasons to stay cautious. Inflation remains sticky, with May Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rising 4.1% year over year, the highest level since April 2023. Core PCE reached 3.4%. To counter growing inflation risk, the Fed has kept interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.50-3.75%, signaling that some policymakers still expect another rate hike this year, reinforcing concerns that borrowing costs could stay higher for longer.

The cracks are becoming harder to ignore. Housing starts fell to a six-month low of 1.177 million, far below expectations, while durable goods orders dropped 4.5% in May. Manufacturing data also showed uneven momentum, with New York factory activity slowing sharply despite remaining in expansion territory. Although first-quarter GDP was revised up to 2.1% and consumer spending continued, persistent inflation suggests the economy faces growing pressure, making investors wary about the outlook for growth and corporate earnings.

Amid such market conditions, cautious investors who wish to diversify their portfolios and pick dividend-paying stocks can keep a tab on some prominent names like The Kroger Co., Worthington Enterprises, Inc., Delta Air Line, Northeast Community Bancorp andWorld Kinect Corp.. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

The Kroger

The Kroger is one of the largest food and grocery retailers in the United States, operating an extensive omnichannel network of supermarkets, pharmacies, fuel centers and digital commerce platforms. This Cincinnati, OH-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On June 25, KR declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 39 cents a share on Sept. 1, 2026. KR has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Over the past five years, KR has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 28% of earnings. Check The Kroger's dividend history here.

Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises is headquartered in Columbus, OH. This Zacks Rank #3 company is a designer and manufacturer of brands, operating in segments like Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions.

On June 23, WOR declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 20 cents a share on Sept. 29, 2026. WOR has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In the past five years, WOR has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio is currently 22% of earnings. Check Worthington Enterprises' dividend history here.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. This Atlanta, GA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On June 18, DAL announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 22 cents a share on July 30, 2026. DAL has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Over the past five years, DAL has increased its dividend four times. Its payout ratio now sits at 13% of earnings. Check Delta Air Lines' dividend history here.

Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. This Zacks Rank #3 company operates from White Plains, NY.

On June 18, NECB declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 25 cents a share on Aug. 6, 2026. NECB has a dividend yield of 3%.

Over the past five years, NECB has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 25% of earnings. Check Northeast Community Bancorp's dividend history here.

World Kinect Corporation

World Kinect Corporation is headquartered in Miami, FL. This Zacks Rank #3 energy management company offers a broad suite of energy advisory, management and fulfillment services, digital and other technology solutions, as well as sustainability products and services across the energy product spectrum.

On June 18, WKC declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 23 cents a share on June 16, 2026. WKC has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

In the past five years, WKC has increased its dividend four times. Its payout ratio is currently 37% of earnings. Check World Kinect Corporation's dividend history here.

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Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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