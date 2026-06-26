The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan, Novartis, Qualcomm, Genie and ImmuCell

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 26, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Novartis AG NVS, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Genie Energy Ltd. GNE and ImmuCell Corp. ICCC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Novartis & Qualcomm

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Novartis AG and Qualcomm Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Genie Energy Ltd. and ImmuCell Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

JPMorgan’s shares have gained 2.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +5.8%. The company’s consumer franchise keeps widening, with U.S. branch builds and plans of Chase digital expansion in Europe following successful launches in the U.K. and Germany. Its scale and diversified business mix continue to support earnings, with ongoing balance sheet growth and higher rates for a longer time to drive net interest income (NII) expansion.



Market revenues and investment banking (IB) fees are likely to remain strong, and healthy asset management activity will continue to aid fee income. Strong liquidity profile supports enhanced dividends and buybacks, with room for selective dealmaking.



Yet mortgage dynamics remain mixed despite improving origination trends. Expenses are expected to remain elevated as compensation, technology and marketing spend rise. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about the company’s asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Shares of Novartis have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+12.2% vs. +6.1%). The company’s top-line growth is being affected by generic competition for its blockbuster drug Entresto in the United States. Generic competition for Promacta is also pulling down the top line. 2026 is a challenging year for Novartis as it navigates the largest patent cliff (for Entresto) in its history.



Nonetheless, the company has a strong and diverse portfolio with drugs like Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Leqvio. Our model estimates for Pluvicto and Kisqali indicate a CAGR of 26.1% and 24.1%, respectively, over the next three years. Approval of new drugs has also expanded the company’s broad portfolio.



Key upcoming catalysts across cardiovascular, immunology and rare disease programs are positioned to support mid-term growth outlook. The recent spate of acquisitions has strengthened its pipeline.



(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>>)



Qualcomm’s shares have gained 14.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +48.9%. The company continues to pivot from a handset-centric model toward a broader connected processor portfolio. Solid traction in the automotive business augurs well, with more than 1 million cars operating ADAS and autonomy on Snapdragon Ride processors.



Higher content per vehicle on the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, broader edge AI adoption across devices and data center traction are positives. The Alphawave buyout adds high-speed wired connectivity IP and custom silicon capabilities to help accelerate its expansion into data centers.



However, handset demand is tied to uncertain memory supply and pricing, which is keeping chipset shipments below end demand and driving a softer near-term outlook. The increasing in-house chip development by major OEMs could reduce Qualcomm’s market share and hinder revenue growth in the long run.



(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)



Shares of Genie Energy have gained 6.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +10.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $386.24 million maintains ample financial flexibility to support dividends, customer acquisition, renewable investments, and emerging businesses.



Genie Energy’s renewables platform is being repositioned toward higher-quality, owned-generation assets, while early-stage ventures in recycling and insurance provide additional long-term upside beyond retail energy. The core retail energy business benefits from risk-mitigating structures, supplier access, and diversified revenue streams through advisory and renewable operations.



However, investors should weigh ongoing margin pressure from commodity volatility, higher customer acquisition costs, renewable project uncertainty tied to policy changes, losses from early-stage investments, and regulatory risks. Execution on growth initiatives and customer rebuilding remains critical to sustaining long-term earnings expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)



ImmuCell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+60% vs. -27.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $88.57 million is a leader in calf scours prevention. ImmuCell continues to gain market share through its differentiated antibody-based platform and premium product mix.



Manufacturing improvements have increased production capacity, enabling better demand fulfillment, stronger operating leverage and enhanced profitability. Management’s decision to focus capital and resources on First Defense, including repurposing legacy assets for capacity expansion, strengthens strategic execution and resource efficiency.



A healthier balance sheet, improved cash generation and reduced financing needs support long-term growth initiatives. Additional upside could come from international market expansion and new product formats, though success depends on execution, regulatory approvals, supply availability and sustained production scalability.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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