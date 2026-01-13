The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 13, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase JPM, Citigroup C, Wells Fargo WFC, Goldman Sachs GS, Morgan Stanley MS and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Banks & TSM Kick Off Q4 Earnings Season: Global Week Ahead

What is going on in this Global Week Ahead?

Markets and the news are certainly up and running again after a brief lull for the holidays, and the pace is now set to pick up even more.

Updates are coming on nearly all the big themes of the year, from AI to the U.S. economy, via Germany's fiscal transformation, all while speculating about the next surprise in global politics.

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Starting Tuesday, Major U.S. Banks Kick Off Q4 Earnings Season

Major U.S. bank results kick off a fourth-quarter reporting season that is expected to close out a solid year of corporate profit growth.

The largest U.S. lender, JPMorgan Chase, reports on Tuesday, January 13, followed by Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Wednesday, and Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

A surge in investment banking revenue as dealmaking accelerates is expected to bolster the banks' fourth-quarter results, while investors will focus on their commentary related to consumer spending as a crucial read into the broader economy's health.

Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed about 9% in the fourth quarter from the year-earlier period, according to LSEG IBES, with investors anticipating another year of strong U.S. profit growth in 2026.

(2) On Jan. 15th, AI Bellwether Taiwan Semi Reports

Earnings by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on January 15 will be closely watched for signals of whether the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom has further to run.

The world's #1 producer of advanced chips pushed global equities higher in October when it raised its annual sales forecast and posted a massive beat on third-quarter profit.

It has already reported estimate-beating revenue for the fourth quarter, and the supplier to tech heavyweights like Apple and Nvidia is expected to say full-year sales climbed 31% to $120.4 billion, according to the LSEG SmartEstimate.

That would come on the heels of Samsung Electronics projecting a three-fold surge in quarterly operating profit amid tight supply for conventional memory chips.

Reuters reported last month that Nvidia approached TSMC about ramping up production to help it meet soaring Chinese demand for its H200 AI chips.

(3) On Tuesday, 8:30 am ET, U.S. CPI Due for December

Speaking of the Fed, a crucial view into U.S. inflation trends will help investors gauge prospects for further near-term interest rate cuts, as the U.S. data flow returns to normal following a 43-day government shutdown that delayed or cancelled a number of key reports.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December is due on Tuesday, January 13. The prior report showed consumer prices rose less than expected in the year to November, but households still faced affordability challenges.

Inflation has persistently remained above the Fed's 2% target, presenting a potential barrier to more monetary easing by the central bank, while some investors are wary of a resurgence of inflation.

The CPI report is among the last key releases ahead of the Fed's January 27-28 meeting. After cutting rates at each of its last three meetings of 2025, it is expected to hold rates steady, but markets are pricing in at least two more quarter-point cuts by the end of 2026.

(4) Germany's DAX Sits at Record High

Germany stunned markets last March by launching a massive stimulus package, including a huge infrastructure investment fund and historic fiscal reforms.

Then-newly elected Chancellor Friedrich Merz further boosted hopes by positioning himself as a pro-business, growth-focused leader who would implement changes quickly for Europe's largest economy.

The promise of big spending drew huge flows of capital into European markets last year, and Germany's DAX (GDAXI) is still hitting record high after record high.

Almost a year on, many are asking what has happened in the real economy. German full-year GDP data, out January 15th, could shed some light.

After contracting for two consecutive years, annual GDP is expected to have inched higher in 2025, by +0.3% according to the OECD.

(5) The U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Puts Geopolitics on the Front Burner. What's Next?

U.S. President Donald Trump's muscular intervention in Venezuela has set the stage for a year where geopolitical risk will dominate markets and shape economies around the globe.

The impact of Washington rewriting the rules in Latin America has so far mostly stirred energy markets. But it has fired up concerns about U.S. intentions towards other parts of the world — with Greenland topping the list.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with leaders of Denmark — of which Greenland is currently an autonomous territory — in days to come, while European leaders and NATO allies are scrambling to push back.

Domestic U.S. risk events are adding to a febrile mood for markets: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the legality of Trump's tariffs, while a nomination for the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected imminently.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.