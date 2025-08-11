The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Chevron, Shopify and Crawford United

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Chevron Corp. CVX, Shopify Inc. SHOP, and Crawford United Corp. CRAWA.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron and Shopify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Chevron Corp. and Shopify Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Crawford United Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Higher, Early Q2 Reports Modest



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +43.9% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's gain of +48%. The company's shares were driven by continued operational strength. Business expansion initiatives, loan demand and relatively high interest rates will drive net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects NII to witness a CAGR of 2.9% by 2027. A solid pipeline and market leadership continue to support investment banking (IB) business, though capital markets volatility and high mortgage rates will likely weigh on fee income. As such, our estimates for non-interest income don't show a favorable trend this year.



Technology and marketing investments will keep operating expenses elevated. We expect expenses to indicate a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027. Weak asset quality due to a tough macroeconomic environment is another concern. We anticipate provisions to increase 14.4% this year.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Chevron's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. +1.4%). The company is strengthened by its strategic acquisition of Hess, which boosts long-term production and free cash flow.



Chevron also demonstrates strong operational performance with record production from its U.S. Permian Basin assets and significant projected growth from its GoA and Tengiz projects. A robust financial structure, a high investment-grade rating, and an attractive dividend yield further support Chevron's stability.



However, several factors temper this positive outlook. Upstream earnings fell despite record production, primarily due to lower oil prices. Meanwhile, geopolitical complexities in international operations add a layer of risk. Furthermore, the stock's high valuation relative to its peers suggests limited near-term upside. Given these conflicting positive and negative points, a neutral stance is advised.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+39.4% vs. +6.4%). The company's second-quarter performance benefited from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop, Shop Pay solutions helped the company to win merchants regularly.



Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify's prospects. The company's investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart, and Sidekick, helped merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations.



Shopify also gained traction with large brands like Starbucks and Canada Goose, showcasing its enterprise appeal. An expanding partner base further expanded the company's merchant base. However, Shopify faced gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the return to three-month paid trials, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carried lower margins.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)



Crawford United's shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the past year (+78.4% vs. +10.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $234.43 million offers resilient growth through its diversified segments and end-markets. Second-quarter 2025 revenues rose 24.5% year over year, led by 34.6% growth in Commercial Air Handling from acquisitions and strong institutional demand.



Industrial & Transportation Products rebounded with 16.7% revenue growth. Accretive M&A has enhanced vertical integration and margin stability, despite near-term dilution. Gross margin expanded to 31% from 27.7%, supported by higher-margin projects and scalable platforms. Strong liquidity and conservative leverage support ongoing investment.



Yet recent acquisitions show limited profitability lift, SG&A rose 30.9% year to date and inventory inefficiencies pressure cash flow. Goodwill risks persist amid integration challenges. The stock trades at a steep discount, offering upside if execution improves.



(You can read the full research report on Crawford United here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.