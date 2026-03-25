The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Jones Lang LaSalle, CBRE Group and Cushman & Wakefield

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. JLL, CBRE Group Inc. CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield Ltd. CWK.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy 3 Real Estate Operations Stocks Despite Recent Industry Headwinds

The Zacks-defined Real Estate Operations industry keeps facing pressures from geopolitical instability, macroeconomic uncertainties and policy changes. Moreover, clients remain focused on cost management and postponing their decisions on property purchases and leases, especially in select asset classes.

However, corporations, public sector organizations, healthcare providers, and companies in finance, industrial sectors, life sciences and technology are increasingly opting to outsource their real estate needs. These entities are entrusting third-party real estate experts to achieve improved execution and efficiency.

Companies are increasingly seeking strategic guidance on transforming their workplaces and operations to strengthen culture, draw top talent and drive better results. These developments are creating opportunities for the real estate operations participants.

Here we recommend three real estate operations stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to strengthen your portfolio. These are: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., CBRE Group Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield Ltd. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Jones Lang LaSalle is well-poisoned to benefit from a wide range of real estate products and service offerings. The strength shown in outsourcing trends has supported JLL so far. A diversified platform and cost optimization efforts are expected to support JLL’s adjusted EBITDA. We project 2026 and 2027 adjusted EBITDA to grow 11% and 12.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

JLL’s data-driven and experiential technology platform is leading to increased client engagements, which is encouraging. JLL’s strategic investments to capitalize on market consolidation bode well for long-term growth. A healthy balance sheet position will likely support its growth endeavors.

Jones Lang LaSalle has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.5% and 15.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.4% in the last 30 days.

CBRE Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 CBRE Group is well-positioned to gain from its wide range of real estate products and services. CBRE has opted for a better-balanced and more resilient business model in recent years and continues to gain from its diversification efforts.

CBRE’s outsourcing business remains healthy, and its pipeline is likely to remain elevated, offering scope for growth. Strategic buyouts and technology investments are expected to drive CBRE’s performance. Moreover, the BOE segment, which provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services to occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, is well-poised to grow.

CBRE Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.8% and 15.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.8% in the last 30 days.

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 Cushman & Wakefield is a real estate services firm. CWK acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services.

CWK operates under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. CWK serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multinational companies.

Cushman & Wakefield has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.5% and 18%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained unchanged in the last 60 days.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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