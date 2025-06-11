The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile, The Boeing and Franklin Financial Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, The Boeing Co. BA and Franklin Financial Services Corp. FRAF.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile US and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile US, Inc., and The Boeing Co., as well as one micro-cap stock, Franklin Financial Services Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique, as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page, and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Market Futures Have Fingers Crossed for Trade Deals

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's decline of -15.4%. The company's Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada, and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened its pipeline.

However, sales in the MedTech segment have slowed down due to headwinds in Asia-Pacific markets like China and competitive pressure in some categories. The launch of Stelara generics is eroding the drug's sales in 2025. Uncertainty around talc lawsuits remains.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

T-Mobile US' shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+33.4% vs. +28.3%). The company is gaining from healthy growth in service revenues driven by industry-leading postpaid net customer additions. In the first quarter, the company added 1.3 million postpaid net customers while postpaid net account additions were 205,000, both metrics being the best in the industry.

Backed by robust demand for its postpaid services and cost discipline, the company has presented a bullish outlook for fiscal 2025. However, the highly competitive and saturated nature of the U.S. wireless market could adversely affect its financial results.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile US here >>>)

Shares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+17.2% vs. +15.5%). The company remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in the commercial aerospace sector. Soaring air travel should bolster the company's jet service business unit. The outlook for its defense business remains optimistic, buoyed by strengthening U.S. defense budget provisions. The acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems should strengthen Boeing's long-term revenue generation prospects.

However, the shortage of labor continues to pose a threat to aerospace manufacturers like Boeing. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)

Franklin Financial Services' shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+35.7% vs. +17.0%). The company offers a compelling investment case supported by robust 11.2% loan growth driven by commercial real estate and residential lending, alongside a 15.7% rise in average loan balances. Strong deposit expansion of 18.1% enhances funding stability, with 85% of deposits insured or collateralized.

The Wealth Management division boosts noninterest income and diversification, with AUM up 6.4%. A strategic $4.3 million securities restructuring enhances long-term profitability despite short-term earnings drag.

(You can read the full research report on Franklin Financial Services here >>>)

