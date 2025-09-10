The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Coca-Cola, Hamilton Beach and SIFCO Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 10, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, SAP SE SAP, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. HBB and SIFCO Industries, Inc. SIF.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP and Coca-Cola

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), SAP SE (SAP) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) and SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Small Biz Positive, New Jobs Revisions & Oracle Earnings On Deck



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+25.1% vs. +1.1%). The company's Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key drugs like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



Though in the MedTech segment, sales are being hurt due to headwinds in China and competitive pressure in some categories, the Cardiovascular segment is contributing to growth. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in the second half than in the first.



J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened its pipeline. However, the Stelara patent cliff and the potential impact of Part D redesign are significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty surrounding the talc lawsuits and pharmaceutical tariffs persists.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of SAP have gained +10.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's gain of +15.9%. The company's increasing Cloud ERP growth and disciplined cost management, coupled with widespread adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions, are driving SAP's performance. AI innovation, streamlined operations and a strong transformation program, with expanding Business AI adoption and productivity gains across all areas, are tailwinds. Despite global headwinds,



SAP reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion, up 26-28% at constant currency. Its ability to generate ample free cash flow anchors strategic investment decisions. Operating profit is cushioned by higher cloud revenues, better cloud margins and lower share-based compensation costs.



However, the weak software license and services business hurt it. SAP faces revenue swings due to long sales cycles, complex deals, budget shifts and linked software-service sale



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Coca-Cola's shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+10.3% vs. +4.2%). The company delivered a strong second-quarter 2025, with top- and bottom-line improving year over year, driven by continued business momentum, aided by enhanced pricing across markets.



The second-quarter 2025 performance was driven by broad-based growth, improved price/mix, and effective execution of its all-weather strategy, which blends marketing, innovation, and revenue growth management. Innovation and marketing continue to drive brand momentum, with impactful campaigns and product launches.



However, Coca-Cola has faced notable volume pressure in key markets in second-quarter 2025, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and economic challenges, particularly in North America and Europe. Currency headwinds, higher taxes, and rising interest costs continue to be concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach have declined -11.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Household Appliances industry's decline of -12.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $196.75 million has its growth driven by HealthBeacon, where second-quarter 2025 revenues nearly doubled to $1.7 million with losses halved, supported by specialty pharmacy adoption and OptumHealth partnerships.



The segment boosts margins, diversifies revenue, and captures long-term digital health demand. Premium expansion with the Lotus brand, backed by $5 million in marketing, targets the $4 billion U.S. premium appliance market (less than 3% share). Commercial momentum, aided by Sunkist, offsets U.S. consumer softness, while e-commerce adds channel flexibility.



International growth and tax efficiencies (effective rate down to 25.9%) drove 30% net income growth in the first half of 2025. Additionally, strong retailer ties maintain #1 North America share and secure holiday placements, reinforcing brand durability and earnings resilience.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach here >>>)



SIFCO Industries' shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+99.4% vs. +23.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $43.76 million is positioned to benefit from secular aerospace and defense demand, with a $130.4 million backlog providing multi-year visibility.



Growth is supported by rising defense orders and demand for aircraft maintenance as global fleets age. Margin recovery is underway, with EBITDA improving to $4.9 million and operating leverage strengthening. Balance sheet flexibility improved through refinancing, with $35.8 million in equity supporting liquidity. SIF's focus is now squarely on U.S. aerospace after divesting non-core assets.



Yet, structural margin fragility, high interest burden and tight liquidity constrain scalability. Supply chain inefficiencies, geographic concentration, lack of repositioning into emerging aerospace segments and tariff-driven input risks underscore execution challenges. SIF's valuation reflects both opportunity and risk.



(You can read the full research report on SIFCO Industries here >>>)

