The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, Oracle, Netflix and Espey

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Netflix, Inc. NFLX and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Oracle & Netflix

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp. and Netflix, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+54.3% vs. +27.2%). The company's Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, despite loss of exclusivity of Stelara, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and new launches like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment is also showing improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular and Surgery. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in the past year that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



The company has "line of sight" to double-digit top-line growth by the end of the decade. However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are key headwinds. The uncertainty around unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+16.6% vs. -9.8%). The company's cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations. AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments.



The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities. However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility.



Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Netflix's shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (-25.2% vs. -11.5%). The company faces intense competition across streaming and short-form platforms, and growth is expected to moderate versus recent years. Foreign exchange exposure and sizable content obligations, alongside a still-elevated debt balance, limit flexibility and raise execution risk for investors.

Nevertheless, Netflix is expanding beyond subscription streaming into a broader entertainment platform, with advertising, live events, games and video podcasts supporting monetization.

NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and continues to target about $3 billion of advertising revenue in 2026, helped by a larger advertiser base and easier programmatic buying. Content breadth and a global footprint remain key differentiators, while operating margin discipline and rising free cash flow support capital returns over time.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the past year (+75.8% vs. -35.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $180.59 million is supported by a $137 million backlog that provides multi-year revenue visibility and underpins utilization stability across its vertically integrated operations. Despite lower FY26 sales, margins expanded sharply, driving ~50% net income growth as higher-margin defense programs entered production.



Espey Mfg. & Electronics is positioned to benefit from rising defense modernization spending tied to radar, naval systems, electronic warfare, and UAV applications, while Navy-funded facility upgrades may enhance qualification capabilities and future award competitiveness. A strong balance sheet and sizable dividends further support shareholder returns.



Risks include sharply weaker new-order activity, customer concentration, weaker operating cash flow due to working-capital build, and dependence on U.S. defense budgets. Valuation multiples sit above historical medians.



(You can read the full research report on Espey Mfg. & Electronics here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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