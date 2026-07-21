The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, Lam Research, Seagate, KVH Industries and Dawson Geophysical

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Lam Research Corp. LRCX, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, KVH Industries, Inc. KVHI and Dawson Geophysical Co. DWSN.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Lam Research and Seagate

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson, Lam Research Corp. and Seagate Technology Holdings plc, as well as two micro-cap stocks KVH Industries, Inc. and Dawson Geophysical Co.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+17.4% vs. +9.8%). The company beat Q2 estimates for earnings and sales. Despite Stelara LOE, its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli. The MedTech segment is also showing improved operational growth minus the recent weakness in Abiomed.



J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in the second half. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in the past year that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



The company has "line of sight" to double-digit top-line growth by the end of the decade. However, the Stelara patent cliff and lowered expectations for Abiomed in MedTech are key headwinds. The uncertainty around unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+37.5% vs. +23.9%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries. Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints.



Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward. Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Seagate's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+129.4% vs. +64.5%). The company is well poised to gain from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.



Cloud drives most data center revenue, with Mozaic shipments reaching 75% of top cloud customers, and full qualification expected in the ongoing quarter. It expects stronger FCF throughout 2026, driven by steady demand, efficiency gains and disciplined spending.



Management raised its long-term outlook, now expecting at least 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years, driven by strong cloud demand and continued hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure, with the March quarter marking the tenth straight period of cloud-led revenue growth. Fiscal 2026 capex is expected to stay within 4%-6% of sales. However, high debt and stiff rivalry hurt it.



(You can read the full research report on Seagate here >>>)



Shares of KVH Industries have gained +25.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Communication - Components industry's gain of +70.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $177.82 million is evolving from a hardware-focused business into a recurring maritime connectivity platform, with growing LEO adoption improving the quality and visibility of revenue.



KVH Industries' expanding subscriber base, integrated connectivity ecosystem and growing software and managed services portfolio provide a foundation for sustainable long-term growth and operating leverage. A strong balance sheet supports continued investment in this transition.



However, investors should monitor execution risks, including reliance on third-party satellite providers, margin pressure from reseller economics, the decline of legacy businesses and the commercialization of higher-value services. The valuation implies the market remains cautious about KVHI's ability to convert its transformation into durable earnings growth, leaving room for multiple expansion if management executes successfully.



(You can read the full research report on KVH Industries here >>>)



Dawson Geophysical's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past six months (+111.3% vs. +10.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $139.12 million shows its investment case centered on a sharp improvement in operating performance following stronger activity levels and the successful deployment of its upgraded seismic equipment fleet.



The modernized fleet and expanded recording capacity strengthen the company's competitive position, enabling it to pursue larger, more complex seismic projects while supporting operational efficiency. Lower capital spending requirements and improved liquidity provide greater financial flexibility, while exposure to carbon capture, geothermal and mineral exploration broadens long-term growth opportunities beyond traditional oil and gas.



However, key risks include dependence on cyclical energy spending, significant customer concentration, debt tied to recent equipment investments, high fixed-cost operating leverage and concentrated shareholder control that may limit minority investor influence.



(You can read the full research report on Dawson Geophysical here >>>)

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Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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