The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, Caterpillar, Qualcomm, Fossil and Jones Soda

Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Caterpillar and Qualcomm

Johnson & Johnson's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+35.3% vs. +23.9%). The company's Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti, and Tecvayli, despite Stelara LOE.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth in the past two quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in 2025 that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues were significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty around the unresolved legal issues lingers. Estimates are stable ahead of Q4 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+52.3% vs. +51%). The company reported year-over-year growth in its third-quarter revenues after six quarters of declines. This improvement was attributed to volume growth in all of its segments.



However, earnings declined in the quarter due to the impact of tariffs. This will continue through 2025 with the company expecting a $1.6-$1.75 billion impact for the year. The record high backlog of $39.9 billion should support its top line. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment will gain from increased construction activities in the United States and globally.



Resource Industries will be supported by commodity demand. The Energy & Transportation segment will gain on strong demand across all applications. Caterpillar's focus on aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



Qualcomm's shares have gained +13.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +27.6%. The company is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking that helps to transform connectivity in cars, business enterprises, homes, smart factories, next-generation PCs, wearables and tablets.



Qualcomm is foraying deeper into the realm of AI capabilities within the laptop and desktop business with the launch of the Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops. Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms and Digital Chassis platform for automotive connectivity are also gaining traction.



However, a shift in the share among OEMs at the premium tier has reduced Qualcomm's near-term opportunity to sell integrated chipsets. Stiff competition in the mobile phone chipset market is also likely to hurt profits in the future. The strained bilateral Sino-US trade relationship clouds its revenue-generating potential.



Shares of Fossil have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+110.4% vs. +16.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $199.99 million is executing a strategic turnaround marked by a stronger capital structure and cost discipline. The November 2025 debt exchange extended maturities to 2029 and added a $150 million revolver through 2030, easing liquidity strain and reflecting lender confidence.



SG&A cuts of $100 million for FY25, including layoffs and store closures, support leaner operations and improve leverage. A renewed focus on core products supports margin stability and brand equity. Jewelry and leather categories, though currently weak, offer long-term upside via digital growth in Asia-Pacific. Execution under new leadership is yielding early gains in cost structure and geographic profitability.



However, Fossil faces ongoing losses, shrinking revenue and strained liquidity. Tariff exposure and weak brand relevance remain headwinds. Despite a +114% stock rally in the past six months, valuation remains low at 0.27X EV/sales.



Jones Soda's shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+31.7% vs. -0.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $28.49 million is having upside hinges on expanding distribution and culturally resonant partnerships that can drive sustained velocity across the retail, club and D2C channels. Limited-edition collaborations and ongoing innovation support premium positioning, repeat purchases and stronger retailer relationships.



The modern soda lineup benefits from consumer shifts toward functional and lower-sugar options, helping secure incremental shelf space. Improved access to non-dilutive capital strengthens execution capacity for inventory planning and channel expansion.



Key risks include regulatory uncertainty tied to hemp-derived products, which could force reformulation or exit and introduce compliance costs. Balance sheet pressure may constrain strategic flexibility, while core demand remains sensitive to promotions and seasonal ordering rather than a steady baseline pull.



