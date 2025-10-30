The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights International Business Machines, Micron and Abbott

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 30, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: International Business Machines Corp. IBM, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Abbott Laboratories ABT.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for IBM, Micron and Abbott

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Advance Ahead of FOMC Rate Cut, Mag 7 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of IBM have gained +57.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +74%. The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is benefiting from a surge in demand for heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management.



IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be its core technology platform for AI capabilities. IBM’s focus on quantum technology for solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing is a tailwind.



However, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM’s acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks, while its high debt level is burdensome.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



Micron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+173.4% vs. +88.6%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron here >>>)



Shares of Abbott have gained +11.1% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +31.5%. The company’s strong pipeline continues to open up new opportunities, supporting its 2025 outlook. The Medical Devices arm remains a key growth driver, led by the FreeStyle Libre CGM franchise, including the upcoming dual-analyte sensor integrating glucose and ketone monitoring.



In Diagnostics, Abbott’s Alinity platforms and Point of Care tests are driving growth outside China, even as VBP-related pricing and volume pressures continue to create a drag. Abbott remains optimistic about its biosimilar strategy, which is expected to boost EPD sales.



Within Nutrition, Abbott gains traction, driven by a strong Adult Nutrition and innovation across Ensure and Glucerna brands. Yet, persistent challenges in the Diagnostics, along with tariff impacts, FX fluctuations, and macroeconomic headwinds, continue to weigh modestly on overall growth.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.