The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Interactive Brokers, Visa, Robinhood Markets and PayPal Holdings

The cryptocurrency rally has slowed over the past couple of days, with Bitcoin (BTC) retreating from its all-time high. Several factors have been weighing on the crypto market, but the decline is temporary as the rally is expected to resume once these tensions ease.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs, a delay in the interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and multiple other factors are hurting Bitcoin. However, the cryptocurrency has still held its ground and is trying to make a rebound.

The temporary dip might be an ideal opportunity to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected four stocks, namely Interactive Brokers Group, Visa Inc., Robinhood Markets, Inc. and PayPal Holdings. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Retreats From All-Time High

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $123,153.22 earlier last month before paring some of its gains. The cryptocurrency remained rangebound, hovering around $119,000 for most of July. However, the final days of July saw Bitcoin falling below $116,000 to enter a short-term bearish zone.

On Thursday, Bitcoin was hovering around $115,100. The decline came after the Federal Reserve left interest rates steady in its current range of 4.25-4.5%. The decision was anticipated, but there was a bleak hope among investors that the Fed could go for a 25-basis-point rate cut. Higher interest rates negatively impact growth-oriented sectors, which include technology, consumer discretionary industries and cryptocurrencies.

Also, uncertainty over the impact of Trump’s tariffs on inflation has made investors jittery. Although the White House said that it has reached trade deals with several nations after negotiations, there is a lack of clarity over the new tariff structure.

In recent months, the effects of higher tariffs have become evident, as prices of goods have increased. Inflation saw an uptick in June, which analysts largely attribute to the elevated tariffs. The Federal Reserve is postponing any interest rate cuts as it monitors how these developments influence inflation and broader economic trends.

However, Bitcoin is likely to resume its rally once investors get more clarity on these issues. Markets are still pricing in two 25-basis-point rate cuts by the end of this year, which are expected to boost Bitcoin.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks with Upside

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9% over the last 90 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Visa

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc . operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20.2%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.4% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.2% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

