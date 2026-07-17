The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Interactive Brokers, Danaher, S&P Global and Optical Cable

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 17, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR, Danaher Corp. DHR, S&P Global Inc. SPGI and Optical Cable Corp. OCC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Interactive Brokers, Danaher and S&P Global

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., Danaher Corp. and S&P Global Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Optical Cable Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Retail Sales, Jobless Claims, Philly Fed & Q2 Earnings Positive



Today's Featured Research Reports



Interactive Brokers' shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+64.7% vs. +33.2%). The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company continues to benefit from a widening product set that keeps clients engaged across cycles. Leveraging its automated platform, broad product set and new launches will support top-line growth across market cycles.



Yet, earnings remain sensitive to benchmark-rate changes and client cash pricing. Sustained investment in marketing and technology will keep operating expenses elevated. A significant reliance on international revenues is another headwind, as it adds regulatory and currency complexity.



Nevertheless, its global reach, a conservative balance sheet and focus on direct market access support competitive pricing and help attract active traders and long-term investors.



(You can read the full research report on Interactive Brokers here >>>)



Shares of Danaher have gained +3.9% over the past year against the Zacks Medical Services industry's gain of +18%. Strong momentum in the company's bioprocessing business, fueled by rising demand for consumables from pharmaceutical customers, is driving growth in the Biotechnology unit. Strength in the filtration business, driven by increased demand for products in the microelectronic end market, bodes well for the Life Sciences unit.



Danaher's commitment to return value to its shareholders is encouraging. Benefits from acquired assets are driving the company's performance of late. Through Danaher's DBS initiatives, it has been able to reduce the impact of supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressures.



However, the company is plagued by weakness in the Diagnostics unit. An increase in the cost of sales may affect the margin performance. High debt levels may raise the company's financial obligations. Also, forex woes are weighing on its top line.



(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)



S&P Global's shares have declined -10.5% over the past year against the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry's decline of -11.4%. The company's higher compensation and incentives raise its expenses. Also, a highly competitive environment strains S&P Global's market share. A declining liquidity position due to a reduction in cash troubles the company. Separation from the Mobility segment can affect potential synergies, weighing on future performance.



Nevertheless, SPGI's subscription-based revenue, which carries a low churn rate, is the primary growth catalyst. The IHS Markit buyout is vital to its segmental growth and strong revenues per employee (RPE), indicating productivity enhancement for its investors.



The company is inclined to acquire multiple companies, aiding it to grow exponentially. Share repurchases and dividends are vital to investors' morale.



(You can read the full research report on S&P Global here >>>)



Shares of Optical Cable were in line with the Zacks Fiber Optics industry over the past year (+175.8% vs. +175.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $144.85 million sees its investment thesis supported by strengthening demand visibility, driven by expanding order activity across enterprise, data center and severe-duty markets.



Optical Cable's diversified customer base, international expansion, and collaboration with Lightera enhance product breadth, supply-chain resilience and participation in broader infrastructure spending. Existing manufacturing capacity provides room to support additional growth with measured investment.



However, the bullish outlook is tempered by risks including earnings that remain sensitive to sales volumes and product mix, constrained liquidity, reliance on revolving credit to fund working capital, customer concentration, and a redeemable equity obligation that could reduce future financial flexibility. Overall, sustained execution and consistent profitability remain key to validating the long-term growth story.



(You can read the full research report on Optical Cable here >>>)

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Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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