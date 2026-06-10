The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Intel, CrowdStrike, Honeywell International , Capstone Energy+ and Lulu's Fashion Lounge

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Intel Corp. INTC, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Capstone Energy+, Inc. CGEH and Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Intel, CrowdStrike & Honeywell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corp., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and Honeywell International Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Capstone Energy+, Inc. and Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Plenty of Data Ahead of CPI, SPCX



Today's Featured Research Reports



Intel's shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+171.2% vs. +22%). The company continues to benefit from rising demand for Xeon processors, AI PCs and advanced manufacturing technologies, supported by growing adoption across AI infrastructure, edge computing and networking markets.



Intel is expanding its footprint through new product introductions, including Intel Arc G-Series handheld gaming processors and Ethernet E835 networking solutions, while strengthening its ecosystem through collaborations focused on AI infrastructure and edge deployments.



However, competition remains intense in AI accelerators, servers and commercial PCs, while manufacturing execution risks tied to process technology transitions persist. Geopolitical uncertainty, China-related exposure and a leveraged balance sheet may also limit financial flexibility and temper growth prospects. Forex volatility remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Shares of CrowdStrike have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. +23%). The company remains leveraged to sustained cybersecurity demand as customers consolidate tools on the Falcon platform and expand module adoption through subscriptions and Falcon Flex.



AI-led launches, including agent-based workflows, broader data and browser protection, and deeper partnerships across the cloud ecosystem, support cross-sell and renewals over time. Recent acquisitions in identity and browser runtime security extend the platform's addressable use cases, while the company's liquidity and cash generation provide the flexibility to keep investing.



At the same time, the thesis is balanced by a maturing growth profile, continued heavy sales and R&D spending, macro-driven deal delays and competitive pricing pressure. Ongoing incident-related and execution risks also warrant a measured stance for a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on CrowdStrike here >>>)



Honeywell's shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+13.3% vs. -4.2%). The company's strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well. The Aerospace unit is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours.



Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the unit. The company also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock's appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company's balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, weakness in the Process Automation and Technology segment, due to lower petrochemical catalyst shipments, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Shares of Capstone Energy+ have outperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past six months (+121.9% vs. -0.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $375.47 million is showing a clear profitability inflection as revenue growth and margin expansion drive the transition from losses to earnings. In the December 2025 quarter, revenues rose to $26.8 million from $20.1 million a year earlier, while gross margin expanded to ~39%, lifting the company to operating and net profitability.



Growth visibility is supported by a steady pipeline of microturbine installations scheduled for commissioning through 2026 across North and Latin America. At the same time, recurring revenues from services, parts, and rentals is expanding as the installed turbine base grows, improving revenue stability.



However, key risks include potential equity dilution, distributor concentration, inventory commitments, and the stock's OTC listing, which may limit institutional participation. Capstone shares have surged over the past year and trade at 3.27X EV/sales, below the sub-industry average.



(You can read the full research report on Capstone Energy+ here >>>)



Lulu's Fashion Lounge's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+33.2% vs. -5.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $23.77 million has seen Q1 FY26 revenues declined 10%, but gross margin expanded 480 basis points to 45.1%, driven by a more favorable product mix, sourcing efficiencies, freight savings, and inventory optimization.



These improvements helped narrow net losses and significantly improve adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting positive adjusted EBITDA beginning in Q2 FY26. The company is also benefiting from rapid wholesale expansion through partnerships with Nordstrom, Dillard's, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, and Victoria's Secret, which broaden distribution and brand visibility.



However, key challenges include continued revenue declines, lower order volumes and active customers, ongoing net losses, execution risks related to assortment repositioning, and sensitivity to consumer spending trends and macroeconomic conditions. Valuation remains well below historical levels and peer averages.



(You can read the full research report on Lulu's Fashion Lounge here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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