The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Innodata, TaskUs, Cognizant and EPAM Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Innodata INOD, TaskUs TASK, Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH and EPAM Systems EPAM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Is Innodata Stock Finally Worth Buying After a -33% Plunge?

After soaring earlier this year on strong AI-driven momentum, Innodata has pulled back sharply, with the stock losing 33% over the past month. The decline is much steeper than the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry's 3.5% fall and contrasts with the S&P 500's 0.7% gain. Such a correction naturally raises an important question for investors: has the recent weakness created a buying opportunity, or is the premium AI stock simply cooling off after an extended rally?

The answer lies in balancing Innodata's powerful business momentum against its still-demanding valuation. The company's first-quarter 2026 results showed that demand for AI data engineering, evaluation and enterprise AI services remains exceptionally strong. Revenues, profitability and cash generation all reached record levels, prompting management to raise its full-year outlook.

Premium Valuation Limits Near-Term Upside

While the business outlook remains encouraging, valuation continues to demand caution. Even after the recent selloff, the stock still trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 45.96X, well above the industry average of 29.81X. Such a premium assumes continued execution, sustained AI spending and further margin expansion.

Any slowdown in enterprise AI investment, delays in large customer programs or weaker-than-expected project conversions could pressure investor sentiment. Since much of Innodata's revenues remains tied to project-based engagements with major technology companies, quarterly revenue timing can also fluctuate depending on customer deployment schedules. Management itself acknowledged that project timing may vary from quarter to quarter, even though the long-term outlook remains positive.

Therefore, while the company's fundamentals continue improving, valuation leaves limited room for operational setbacks.

Innodata's AI Growth Story Remains Strong

Innodata continues to benefit from one of the strongest spending cycles in enterprise technology as hyperscalers and AI model developers invest aggressively in next-generation AI infrastructure. The company has steadily moved beyond traditional data annotation toward higher-value services, including AI model evaluation, trust and safety, reasoning datasets, agent optimization and enterprise AI platforms.

The first quarter highlighted how well this strategy is working. Revenues climbed 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million while adjusted gross margin expanded to 47%, comfortably above management's long-term 40% target. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled year over year to $25 million, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage as profitability grew much faster than revenues. Cash increased to $117.4 million with no meaningful debt, further strengthening the balance sheet.

Management also increased its 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 40% or more from the previous expectation of 35% or more, citing stronger customer demand and improving visibility into large AI programs.

INOD Is Building Multiple Growth Engines

One of the most encouraging developments is the company's increasing customer diversification. Management announced new engagements with a leading Big Tech company expected to generate roughly $51 million of revenues during 2026. Remarkably, this customer contributed no revenue just one year earlier and is expected to become Innodata's second-largest customer this year. Meanwhile, revenues from the company's other Big Tech customers surged 453% year over year during the first quarter, reducing dependence on its largest customer while expanding overall business opportunities.

Beyond foundation model builders, Innodata is expanding into enterprise AI deployments and government programs. The company continues winning projects involving trust and safety, robotics, physical AI and federal AI initiatives while building relationships with hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprise customers. Management believes these three markets—Frontier AI labs, enterprise AI and federal AI—can each become meaningful long-term growth drivers.

This diversification reduces execution risk compared with relying on only one or two large AI customers.

Innovation Supports Margin Expansion for INOD

Another reason investors remain optimistic is Innodata's improving business economics. Rather than simply adding more labor-intensive projects, the company is increasingly introducing software-enabled products and proprietary intellectual property. During the quarter, Innodata launched its Evaluation and Observability Platform for AI agents, securing its first $1 million platform engagement shortly after launch, while another 15 companies are evaluating the offering. Management is also discussing channel partnerships with leading hyperscalers, which could significantly expand the platform's reach.

In addition, Innodata is building proprietary reusable datasets that can be sold to multiple customers, creating opportunities for recurring higher-margin revenues instead of purely project-based work. Management believes these offerings can gradually decouple revenue growth from headcount growth, allowing margins to improve further over time.

Strong internal AI research is also becoming a competitive advantage, helping the company move into increasingly sophisticated areas such as reinforcement learning, agent reliability and physical AI.

Earnings Estimates Continue Moving Higher

One encouraging sign is that Wall Street continues to raise earnings expectations. During the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) increased from $1.06 to $1.14, while the 2027 estimate climbed from $1.74 to $1.84. These estimates imply earnings growth of 23.9% and 61.4% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Revenue expectations also remain impressive, with analysts projecting sales growth of 40.6% in 2026, followed by another 31% increase during 2027.

These upward estimate revisions suggest analysts remain confident that Innodata's AI-driven expansion has further room to run despite recent share price weakness.

AI Rivals Keep Competitive Pressure High

Competition across AI data engineering continues to intensify, making execution increasingly important for Innodata. TaskUs continues expanding its AI data services and trust-and-safety capabilities while leveraging long-standing enterprise relationships. TaskUs is investing aggressively to strengthen its AI offerings, and TaskUs remains a credible alternative for large enterprise customers.

Cognizant Technology Solutions is also increasing its exposure to enterprise AI through consulting, AI deployment and data engineering services. Cognizant benefits from its global delivery model and deep enterprise relationships, allowing Cognizant to compete for large AI transformation projects.

Meanwhile, EPAM Systems continues strengthening its AI engineering and digital transformation capabilities across global enterprises. EPAM has been investing in generative AI implementation and software engineering, while EPAM remains well-positioned to capture enterprise AI spending. Although Innodata has developed differentiated expertise in frontier AI model development and evaluation, maintaining technological leadership will be critical as these competitors continue expanding their AI capabilities.

Should Investors Buy INOD Stock?

Innodata's recent 33% decline certainly makes the stock more attractive than it was a month ago, particularly considering the company's outstanding first-quarter execution. Record revenues, expanding margins, stronger customer diversification, rising guidance and continued estimate revisions all support a favorable long-term investment case.

Nevertheless, the stock is far from inexpensive. Even after the correction, Innodata continues to trade at a sizable premium to its industry, reflecting investors' high expectations for sustained AI growth.

Given the combination of excellent fundamentals and elevated valuation, the current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) appears appropriate. Existing investors may continue to benefit if the company delivers on its ambitious AI growth plans, but new investors may prefer waiting for either a more attractive valuation or additional evidence that earnings growth can continue supporting the premium multiple. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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