The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Immersion, PlayAGS, Superior Group, Groupon and MoneyLion

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 30, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Immersion Corp. IMMR, PlayAGS Inc. AGS, Superior Group of Companies Inc. SGC, Groupon Inc. GRPN and MoneyLion Inc. ML.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Invest in These 5 Small-Cap Stocks Despite Inflation Headwinds

Wall Street has been witnessing an impressive bull run since the beginning of 2023 barring last month. Year to date, — the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have advanced 3%, 11.9% and 15.3%, respectively. The mid-cap-centric S&P 400 is up 6.7%. However, the small-cap specific Russell 2000 and the S&P 600 have gained just 2.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

U.S. small businesses are still suffering from high inflation and interest rates. On May 2, the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for second-quarter 2024 reported that 24% of respondents believe the inflation rate has already reached its peak compared with 29% in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, 75% of respondents expect inflation to rise from here compared with 69% in the previous quarter. Likewise, 31% of the small business owners are "very or somewhat confident" in the second quarter about the Fed's ability to control inflation, down from 35% the previous quarter and on par with 31% from the second quarter of last year.

Confidence Remains Steady

Despite inflationary headwinds, the CNBC|SurveyMonkey report revealed that Small Business Confidence remains stable at 47% in Q2, on par with the Q1 level, and 46% reported in the second quarter of 2023.

The NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) Small Business Optimism Index increased in April to 89.7 from 88.5 in March, marking the 28th consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98. Notably, the reading for March was the lowest since December 2012.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five small-cap (market capital < $1 billion) stocks. These stocks have strong growth potential for the rest of 2024 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. Finally, each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Immersion Corp. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. IMMR focuses on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction.

IMMR's patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events.

Immersion has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of more than 100% and 12.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.6% over the last 30 days.

PlayAGS Inc. designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. AGS operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Products, and Interactive Games.

AGS' product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products.

PlayAGS has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 6.5% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 24% over the last seven days.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. SGC operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers.

Superior Group of Companies has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 4.4% and 38.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.2% over the last 30 days.

Groupon Inc. is benefiting from growing momentum across local and travel categories, particularly in the North America region. Increasing gift orders on the back of its v1.0 offering and growing focus on enhancing GRPN's sorting and ranking algorithms to generate giftable deal feeds, is a positive.

Solid demand across GRPN's enterprise customers is a plus. Groupon's growing efforts to improve deal recommendation and quality assurance on the back of AI are contributing well to its top-line growth. GRPN's cost reduction initiatives, such as the cloud cost optimization and ERP simplification projects, are acting as a tailwind.

Groupon has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.7% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

MoneyLion Inc. is a financial technology company that provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. ML's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. ML operates principally in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

MoneyLion has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.9% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.