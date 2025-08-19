The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights IBM, Goldman Sachs Group and Thermo Fisher Scientific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 19, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: IBM Corp. IBM, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for IBM, Goldman Sachs and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including IBM Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

IBM’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+26.8% vs. +18.8%). The company reported strong second-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the consensus estimate. It witnessed healthy demand trends for hybrid cloud and AI solutions, with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth.

The acquisition of Hakkoda has strengthened its data expertise and augmented its capability to support clients’ AI transformation initiatives. IBM is collaborating with SAP to tap generative AI technology within the retail industry. The collaboration is likely to facilitate higher productivity and help accelerate business transformation in consumer-packaged goods and retail firms.

However, declining net sales in the Consulting segment, owing to soft demand in some end markets, are straining margins. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM’s acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks.

Shares of Goldman Sachs have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+47.3% vs. +42.8%). The company has beaten earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2025 results benefited from solid growth in the Global Banking & Markets division.

Goldman Sachs’ refocus on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring, along with acquisitions and expansion in private equity credit, is expected to boost its global presence and diversify revenues. Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, it raised dividends.

However, given the current geopolitical concerns, Goldman’s high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Further, the company's rising expenses due to ongoing investments in technology are concerning. Yet its decent cash levels and solid credit profile will support its capital distribution plan.

Thermo Fisher’s shares have declined -5.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s decline of -7.3%. The company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by leveraging GenAI as part of the PPI Business System, resulting in strong financial performance.

Thermo Fisher’s growth strategy has been bolstered by several recent product launches, including Krios 5 Cryo-TEM and Orbitrap MS systems, among others, in the second quarter. Strategic acquisitions like Solventum and Olink bode well. Thermo Fisher’s Bioproduction arm remains a key driver with new facilities and product lines.

The Zacks analyst expects the company’s revenues to witness a 7.3% CAGR during fiscal 2025-2027. Robust solvency further instills optimism about the stock. However, a volatile macroeconomic environment can dent its operations. Currency woes and fierce competitive pressure add to the worry.

