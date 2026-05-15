The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Home Depot, TJX Companies, Marvell Technology and C&F Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 15, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Home Depot, Inc. HD, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and C&F Financial Corp. CFFI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Home Depot, TJX and Marvell Technology

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc., The TJX Companies, Inc. and Marvell Technology, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock C&F Financial Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up on Earnings Beats, Optimism



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Home Depot have declined -18% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s decline of -21%. The company’s sales and EPS missed in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. Weak storm-related demand, sluggish big-ticket spending, and margin pressure hurt results. Muted comps and operating deleverage are weighing on profitability, while a cautious outlook reflects persistent housing weakness and limited demand recovery.



Nevertheless, Home Depot’s growth strategy is well-supported by its integrated retail model, digital investments, and Pro-focused initiatives. Seamless connectivity across stores, online platforms, and supply chain is enhancing customer experience and driving higher engagement.



The Pro segment continues to outperform, supported by targeted investments and expanding ecosystem capabilities. The SRS acquisition is contributing to sales growth and market share gains, with early synergy benefits emerging.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



TJX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. +9.8%). The company continues to benefit from its resilient off-price model, strong value proposition and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales growth across divisions reflects the effectiveness of its merchandising strategy and ability to drive consistent customer traffic.



TJX also sees long-term growth opportunities through global store expansion and disciplined execution across its retail banners. Strong cash and a healthy balance sheet provide financial flexibility to support investments, expansion and continued shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.



However, the company faces headwinds from high store wages and payroll costs. Tariff-related impacts and intense competition across the global retail and off-price landscape may also pressure profitability and near-term performance.



(You can read the full research report on TJX here >>>)



Shares of Marvell Technology have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+173.7% vs. +97.2%). The company is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. Its data center end market is gaining from AI-driven demand for custom XPU silicon. The Zacks analyst model estimates suggest that the data center end market’s revenues will witness a CAGR of 31.1% through fiscal 2027-2029.



The recently expanded partnership with NVIDIA significantly strengthens Marvell’s long-term growth outlook by embedding it deeper into the fast-growing AI infrastructure ecosystem. Its strong cash flow generation capability and aggressive shareholder return policy are praiseworthy.



Nonetheless, its near-term prospects might be hurt by a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. Global trade tensions, evolving U.S. chip export restrictions and tariffs create operational and demand-side risks.



(You can read the full research report on Marvell Technology here >>>)



C&F Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. +6.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $243.23 million has diversified its business model across community banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance and provides stability and resilience through market fluctuations.



C&F Financial’s balance sheet expansion supports consistent net interest income, with growth in loans and deposits enhancing its financial health. The mortgage banking segment has experienced significant growth in loan originations, contributing positively to profitability. A strong capital position, with solid capital ratios, ensures resilience during economic volatility, while improved profitability metrics demonstrate the company’s ability to generate strong returns.



Strategic moves, including portfolio optimization and the sale of Bearing Insurance Group, align with C&F Financial's long-term growth objectives, positioning the company to capitalize on future opportunities while maintaining financial stability.



(You can read the full research report on C&F Financial here >>>)

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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