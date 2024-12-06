The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, Preformed Line and Cooper-Standard

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 6, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Salesforce, Inc. CRM, Preformed Line Products Co. PLPC and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson and Salesforce

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Salesforce, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks, Preformed Line Products Co. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Home Depot’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +37.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s stock has lagged the industry due to higher interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty, dampening consumer demand for home improvement. Inflationary pressures, including lumber prices, continue to hurt performance.

However, it gains from its “One Home Depot” plan focused on expanding supply chain facilities, technology and improving the digital experience. The interconnected retail strategy and strong technology infrastructure have consistently boosted web traffic in recent quarters.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Johnson & Johnson’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-3.9% vs. +12.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that sales in the MedTech segment have been lower than expected due to Asia-Pacific headwinds, specifically in China. Upcoming patent expiration of the popular drug Stelara can also hurt the drug’s sales. J&J is incurring huge legal expenses due to the pending lawsuits related to its talc products.

Yet, its innovative Medicine unit is performing at above-market levels. Growth is being driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and also continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Shares of Salesforce have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the last six months (+51.5% vs. +10.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment with its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities

However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties might hurt its growth prospects.

(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)

Performed Line’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry over the last six months (+5.0% vs. -30.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that a robust market position, diverse product portfolio and solid financial health aid the company. The company’s extensive range of products for energy, telecommunications and other industries, backed by strategic global manufacturing facilities, ensures a competitive edge.

Yet, it faces near-term risks, including declining sales driven by weakness in the communications market, margin compression, foreign exchange challenges, slowdown in customer deployments and delays in stimulus funding.

(You can read the full research report on Performed Line here >>>)

Cooper-Standard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Original Equipment industry over the last six months (+10.8% vs. -6.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that strategic cost optimization, strong market position in sealing and fluid handling systems and key ties to Ford and GM, bolsters revenue stability and positions it well in the growing hybrid/EV market.

Yet, significant liquidity challenges, ongoing losses, high debt levels and exposure to global light vehicle production fluctuations are concerning. Also, inflationary pressures and pension obligations present substantial risks.

(You can read the full research report on Cooper-Standard here >>>)

