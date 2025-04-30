The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Home Depot, CME, Airbnb and Park Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 30, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Home Depot, Inc. HD, CME Group Inc. CME, Airbnb, Inc. ABNB and Park Aerospace Corp. PKE.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Home Depot, CME and Airbnb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc., CME Group Inc. and Airbnb, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Park Aerospace Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Trade Balance in Goods Hits All-Time Record, Plus Q1 Earnings

Today's Featured Research Reports

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past year (+10.1% vs. +3.2%). The company’s stocks are driven by a top-line recovery, supported by SRS contributions, stronger-than-expected demand, broad-based category growth, and positive Pro sales.



Home Depot delivered better-than-expected sales and EPS in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, with year-over-year improvements. The company is advancing its "One Home Depot" plan, focusing on supply chain expansion, technology investments, and digital enhancements. The interconnected retail strategy remains a key growth driver, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. HD expects the business momentum from late 2024 to carry into 2025.



However, HD continues to see soft engagement for big-ticket discretionary categories, resulting in soft sales. Also, higher interest rates, soft margins and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties pose risks.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of CME have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past year (+34.2% vs. +30.4%). The company’s strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.



While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.



(You can read the full research report on CME here >>>)



Airbnb’s shares have declined -5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s decline of -13.8%. The company is benefiting from continuous improvements in Nights and Experiences Booked, enabling it to witness a positive trend in its Gross Booking Value.



Growing gross nights booked, owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas and first-time bookers is a tailwind. Increasing guest demand and continuous recovery in cross-border travel are major positives. Strong momentum in active listings, owing to supply growth across all regions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is benefiting the top line.



Moreover, growing awareness around hosting and new features introduced for hosts is a plus. However, greater volatility in travel demands due to macroeconomic uncertainties, rising competition and impacts of geopolitical conflicts remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Airbnb here >>>)



Shares of Park Aerospace have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past year (-2.1% vs. +24.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $264.61 million has seen revenues rise of 13.7% YTD, fueled by strong aerospace demand. Positioned in high-growth sectors like commercial, business jet, and military markets, Park benefits from the global expansion of aerospace composites.



Despite inflation and a May 2024 storm, the company maintained 28.1% gross margins and consistent profitability, showcasing strong operational resilience. Park’s debt-free balance sheet, $70M cash position, and robust liquidity support dividends, investments, and growth. Shareholder returns remain attractive with 40 consecutive years of payouts. Strategic exposure to defense spending provides further tailwinds.



However, risks include margin pressure from inflation, heavy reliance on a single customer, inventory build-up, geographic concentration at its Kansas facility, supply chain disruptions at the customer level, and vulnerability to shifts in composite material adoption.



(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.