The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Home Depot, Booking Holdings, Eaton and Value Line

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, Eaton Corp. plc ETN and Value Line, Inc. VALU.

Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Booking and Eaton

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc., Booking Holdings Inc. and Eaton Corp. plc, as well as a micro-cap stock Value Line, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market's open and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>>Pre-Market for New Trading Week in the Green

Today's Featured Research Reports

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past six months (+14.1% vs. +11.2%). The company’s stocks prices were driven by a recovery in top-line trends supported by sales from the SRS acquisition. Home Depot delivered better-than-expected sales and EPS in third-quarter fiscal 2024, with year-over-year sales growth fueled by gains in certain seasonal categories due to favorable weather and hurricane-related demand.



Home Depot gains from its “One Home Depot” investment plan focused on expanding supply chain facilities, enhancing technology, and improving the digital experience.



HD is also advancing efforts to build a robust Pro ecosystem. HD raised its sales and EPS view for fiscal 2024, citing strong third-quarter results and projected hurricane-related demand in Q4. However, comparable sales and EPS remain impacted by higher interest rates and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of Booking have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+36.8% vs. +27.5%). The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are other positives. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, the declining trend in agency bookings is negatively affecting its top-line growth. Also, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region remained concerning for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Eaton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry over the past year (+12.8% vs. -2.6%). The company’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Research and development work allows the company to develop new products and cater to a wider customer base.



Eaton is aided by rising demand from the new AI-data center and contributions from its organic assets. It has been expanding via acquisitions and organic initiatives. Reindustrialization and megatrends will create more opportunities for Eaton. Our model expects total revenues to improve year over year in the 2025-2027 period.



However, Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber security threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations



(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)



Shares of Value Line have underperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (-17.9% vs. +28.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $323.59 million have seen drop in reputation drives demand for diversified offerings, though publishing revenues by 8.8%, signaling weaker demand. Unearned revenues fell 5.4% from April 2024, hinting at future sales challenges. Reliance on a major customer (29.2% of publishing revenue) poses a concentration risk. Cash flow declined to $4.8 million, limiting financial flexibility.



Nevertheless, Value Line offers strong shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, increasing its dividend for 10 consecutive years, with a $1.20 annualized payout. The company repurchased shares worth $0.2 million in the latest quarter, with $1.03 million still authorized, enhancing EPS.



Cost management has been effective, cutting salaries to $3.5 million and preserving margins despite revenue pressures. Contributions from EULAV Asset Management rose to $4.2 million, providing steady cash flow. The $70.9 million investment portfolio offers liquidity.



(You can read the full research report on Value Line here >>>)

