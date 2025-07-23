The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hims & Hers Health, Teladoc Health and American Well

For Immediate Release

Hims & Hers Paves the Way for Global Digital Health Expansion

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc., has taken significant strides in international expansion as a strategic lever to boost its business. A central milestone was the acquisition of ZAVA, a European digital health platform with operations across the U.K., Germany, France and Ireland. This acquisition, announced in June 2025, grants Hims & Hers access to over 1.3 million active customers and nearly 2.3 million consultations delivered in 2024 by ZAVA’s in-house medical team. The integration of ZAVA’s technology with Hims & Hers’ established brand positions it to deliver personalized, seamless digital healthcare across key European markets.

Building on this momentum, Hims & Hers announced a planned entry into the Canadian market, timed with the global debut of generic semaglutide — a major breakthrough for affordable obesity treatment. The Canadian expansion will allow the company to offer its holistic weight loss program at significantly lower costs compared to existing branded options. By combining digital accessibility, 24/7 provider support and reduced drug costs, Hims & Hers aims to transform weight loss care for Canadians, especially as nearly two-thirds of the adult population struggles with overweight or obesity issues.

These expansions reflect a clear growth roadmap leveraging both strategic acquisitions and organic scaling. By investing in localized care delivery, multilingual provider networks and category leadership in chronic condition treatment, Hims & Hers is effectively transforming from a U.S.-centric platform into a global digital health leader.

TDOC & AMWL’s Global Expansion Moves

Teladoc Health, Inc. has established a strong international presence by leveraging its technology and partnerships to support operations across Europe, South America and Asia, anchored by its Barcelona headquarters. Teladoc Health has extended its offerings globally through white-labeled and co-branded partnerships, notably with telecommunications companies and insurers, delivering localized services using regional languages and currencies.

To strengthen its international capabilities, Teladoc Health acquired Catapult Health in first-quarter 2025. Through localized offerings by BetterHelp and robust global distribution channels, Teladoc Health continues to deepen its reach in key non-U.S. markets.

American Well Corp., popularly known as Amwell, has expanded internationally through focused partnerships and product innovation. Amwell's global footprint was significantly enhanced with its SilverCloud by Amwell offering, extending its reach in the behavioral health space to international markets valued at approximately $23 billion. Additionally, Amwell’s collaboration with Hello Heart and joint venture with Cleveland Clinic (The Clinic) demonstrate its strategic approach to global expansion by leveraging alliances that enrich its hybrid care platform and allow integration of best-in-class services.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 96.8% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.2%.

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.1X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.5X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.3X. It carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 177.8% improvement from 2024.

