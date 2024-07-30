The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Goldman Sachs, RTX, Regeneron and Optex Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 30, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, RTX Corp. RTX, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc OPXS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Goldman Sachs, RTX and Regeneron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., RTX Corp. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Goldman Sachs have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+29.0% vs. +18.4%). The company’s second-quarter results reflected improved capital ratios and lower provisions. Goldman Sachs’ refocus on the core strengths of IB and trading businesses through restructuring initiatives and opportunistic buyouts will boost its presence in overseas markets.



Improvement in global deal-making and underwriting activities and Goldman’s leading position will likely support IB revenue growth. The bank’s decent liquidity position will aid capital distribution moves.



Yet, its global banking & markets division will likely be under pressure due to the volatile nature of capital markets and uncertainty in client volumes. A rise in costs will likely hinder its bottom line. Given the current geopolitical concerns, high dependence on overseas revenues remains a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



RTX shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+29.6% vs. -5.1%). The company’s ended second-quarter 2024 on a solid note, with both its revenues and earnings having surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products.



A steadily recovering commercial air traffic has been bolstering commercial OEM as well as commercial aftermarket sales for the company. RTX holds a solid financial position, which enables it to make successful share repurchases.



However, rising crude price tends to put cost pressure on airlines that may affect the operating results of commercial OEM producers like RTX. The company may also be affected if China enforces its announced sanctions against its missile and defense unit. Supply-chain challenges also pose a threat to RTX.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Shares of Regeneron have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+45.4% vs. -2.0%). The company’s lead drug Eylea's sales have been under pressure due to competition from Roche’s Vabysmo. To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron developed a higher dose of the drug.



The initial uptake of Eylea HD is encouraging as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose. However, it may be a while before the higher dose can compensate for the loss incurred in Eylea sales.



Nonetheless, Dupixent maintains momentum, driven by growing demand in the approved indications of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. The approval of Libtayo has diversified the portfolio. The bottom-line estimate has increased ahead of the second-quarter results.



(You can read the full research report on Regeneron here >>>)



Optex Systems shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+22.7% vs. +15.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $ 54.69 million shows promising investment prospects due to a robust order backlog exceeding $47 million, ensuring a steady revenue stream through mid-2025. Key contracts include laser-protected periscopes and optical assemblies for military applications.



Optex Systems’ commitment to technological innovation, evident in advanced products like Laser Interference Filter assemblies, positions it well in the rapidly evolving defense sector. Financially, Optex has improved, with net income rising to $1.5 million in the first half of 2024, indicating effective cost and resource management. Strategic relationships with defense contractors enhance its market stability and growth potential.



However, potential defense budget cuts, supply chain disruptions, and high customer concentration pose risks. Loss of major clients or reduced defense spending could impact revenues.



(You can read the full research report on Optex Systems here >>>)

