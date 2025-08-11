The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Globant, NICE, Affirm Holdings and Bill

For Immediate Release

4 Internet Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates This Season

Internet stocks benefit from the ongoing digitalization wave that is driving rapid adoption of AI and cloud computing. Accelerating the deployment of 5G services, which offer high speed and bandwidth capacity at a low latency, is facilitating rapid data transfer and analysis, aiding AI systems to process large datasets in real time.

The growing availability of standalone 5G networks and integration of AI-powered services is driving an uptick in the usage of social media platforms, digital advertising and payments, online delivery models, streaming and robust e-commerce growth. Despite macroeconomic challenges, including tariff-related uncertainties and soft consumer spending, these factors are expected to have benefited Internet stocks this earnings season.

A number of Internet companies are set to report their earnings results this season. We have picked four Internet stocks — Globant, NICE, Affirm Holdings and Bill Holdings — which are well-poised to beat earnings estimates this season.

Internet Stocks Riding on AI Boom, Investments

Rapid AI proliferation and cloud computing are enabling low-cost, high-speed rollout of new Internet-based services. Infusion of AI into Internet-powered services is improving personalization, ad targeting, and operational efficiency. Accelerating investments by technology giants, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon, in building AI infrastructure is a key catalyst.

Social networking giant Meta Platforms' recently reported third-quarter 2025 results revealed the benefits of AI infusion into its platforms: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Threads. META's new AI-powered recommendation model for ads drove roughly 5% more ad conversions on Instagram and 3% on Facebook. Meta Platforms' capital expenditures currently stand at $66-$72 billion for 2025.

Microsoft's AI assistants, including Microsoft 365 Copilot for commercial customers and the consumer Copilot in Windows, have reached 100 million monthly active users as reported in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. Alphabet has been actively embedding AI, especially within Search, to enhance user experience, provide better AI-focused features and consequently improve ad performance. Google's AI-powered Search features are driving deeper engagement, with AI Mode offering advanced reasoning and multimodal responses. Alphabet now expects to spend $85 billion on capital expenditures for 2025.

Amazon plans to spend more than $100 billion in 2025, heavily focused on AI infrastructure. The e-commerce giant's advertising business jumped 23% year over year to $15.69 billion in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting successful AI-powered optimization of its advertising platform and growing market share in digital advertising.

How to Pick Earnings Estimates Beating Stocks?

Finding technology stocks with the potential to beat earnings estimates can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes it fairly simple.

You could narrow down the list of choices by looking at stocks that have the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining stocks that have the best chances to surprise with their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Our research shows that for stocks with this combination of ingredients, the odds of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Top Bets

Luxembourg-based Globant has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Globant is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14. The company expects revenues of at least $612 million, reflecting 4.2% year-over-year growth. GLOB is driving growth through strategic investments in AI Industry studios and disciplined pricing strategies. However, a challenging macroeconomic environment is expected to have hurt growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at $1.52 per share over the past month and suggests 0.7% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Israel-based NICE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.

NICE is benefiting from the continued strength of its cloud business, expansion of its customer base and AI-powered solutions. For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects non-GAAP revenues of $709-$719 million, indicating 7% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to be $2.93-$3.03 per share, suggesting 13% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady $2.99 per share over the past month and suggests 13.3% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +19.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Affirm's top-line momentum remains strong, supported by growing GMV, rising adoption of Affirm Cards, and entry into high-growth verticals like gaming. Affirm forecasts fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 GMV to be in the range of $9.4-$9.7 billion, while revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $815-$845 million.

The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has climbed a couple of cents to 11 cents per share over the past 30 days. Affirm reported a loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.

San Jose, CA-based BILL Holdings is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, BILL expects revenues between $370.5 million and $380.5 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8-11%. Non-GAAP earnings are projected between 39 cents and 43 cents per share. BILL is benefiting from an expanding small and medium business clientele, as well as a diversified business model.

The consensus mark for earnings has been steady at 40 cents per share over the past month and suggests a 29.8% decline over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

