The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GE Aerospace, Shell, McKesson, Elite Pharmaceuticals and Geospace Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: GE Aerospace GE, Shell plc SHEL, McKesson Corp. MCK, Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELTP and Geospace Technologies Corp. GEOS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for GE Aerospace, Shell & McKesson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace, Shell plc and McKesson Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of GE Aerospace have gained +2.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry's gain of +5.7%. The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace's portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2026, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shell's shares have gained +29% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry's gain of +38.5%. This London based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. The company demonstrated resilient cash generation in 2025, delivering robust operating and free cash flows, supporting shareholder returns.



Shell's LNG franchise remains a long-term strength, with solid sales growth and clear demand visibility. Structural cost reductions achieved ahead of schedule and portfolio simplification have improved efficiency and balance-sheet flexibility.



However, earnings and revenue declined year over year, highlighting exposure to commodity price cycles. Net debt increased, while Chemicals and Renewables continue to weigh on returns amid weak margins. Potential LNG oversupply and geopolitical volatility add uncertainty. Overall, strengths are offset by cyclical and segment-specific risks, justifying a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Shares of McKesson have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry over the past six months (+36.9% vs. +22.4%). The company is delivering record revenues and expanding margins, supported by growth in specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, RxTS, and GLP-1 distribution.



Strategic acquisitions such as PRISM and Core Ventures enhance its oncology footprint, while RxTS provides recurring, high-margin revenue streams. Strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation underpin long-term adjusted EPS growth of 12–14%.



However, risks remain significant. Revenue concentration with large customers, regulatory headwinds such as IRA and DSCSA, and execution challenges from the Medical-Surgical separation and ongoing M&A integration could pressure earnings stability. Rising labor and transportation costs, combined with variability in 3PL revenues, add further margin uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on McKesson here >>>)



Elite Pharmaceuticals' shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past year (-18.3% vs. -1.1%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $418.02 million, remains sensitive to generic pricing pressure, DEA quota and API supply constraints, and customer concentration. Current valuation suggests investors recognize ELTP's improved scale and profitability, though expectations still reflect uncertainty around growth durability and drug pricing cycles.



Nevertheless, ELTP's investment thesis centers on its expanding presence in ADHD therapeutics, led by its generic lisdexamfetamine franchise, driving strong volume growth and establishing the product as a key revenue engine. Its shift toward a direct-label strategy is improving profitability by capturing more value across manufacturing, labeling and distribution.



A stable base from amphetamine IR and ER generics supports cash flow, while new launches and a growing pipeline enhance revenue visibility. Expansion into opioid analgesics diversifies the opportunity set.



(You can read the full research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals here >>>)



Shares of Geospace Technologies have gained +66.3% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry's gain of +93.5%. This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $157.75 million, offers exposure to long-cycle infrastructure and energy markets across Smart Water, Intelligent Industrial and Energy Solutions.



Smart Water benefits from demand for water infrastructure modernization and Hydroconn adoption, while the Aquana platform supports a shift to recurring revenue. Intelligent Industrial is developing subscription-based security products, such as the Heartbeat Detector, that add predictable revenue. In Energy Solutions, a $90 million PRM contract provides revenue visibility, and Pioneer land nodes expand GEOS' role in seismic exploration.



Near-term results reflect cyclical energy demand and margin pressure from low rental utilization. Liquidity has declined as working capital builds for contracts and receivable concentration adds risk. Valuation implies investors are pricing risk, leaving upside if contract delivery improves visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Geospace Technologies here >>>)

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GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELTP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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