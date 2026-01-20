The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GE Aerospace, KLA, Parker-Hannifin and Affinity Bancshares

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for GE Aerospace, KLA and Parker-Hannifin

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace, KLA Corp. and Parker-Hannifin Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Affinity Bancshares, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



Today's Featured Research Reports



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+23.9% vs. +15%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability.



Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of KLA have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+67.8% vs. +30.7%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. Advanced packaging is expected to exceed $925 million in 2025.



The company’s robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity. The services business also performed well, contributing significantly to revenue growth. KLA is well-positioned to capitalize on AI advancements, with AI driving demand for higher-value wafer processing and more complex designs.



However, extended U.S. export controls on China is expected to negatively impact revenues in the near term. Tariff-related uncertainties remain a concern.



(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)



Parker-Hannifin’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the past six months (+33.4% vs. +11%). The company is benefiting from steady demand in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels within the Aerospace segment.



The accretive acquisitions spark optimism in the stock. The Win strategy is driving its margins and allowing the company to continue returning value to shareholders. In April 2025, Parker-Hannifin hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $1.80 per share.



However, weakness in the Diversified Industrial segment, due to softness in the off-highway end market and a decrease in demand for automotive cars, is worrisome. The company’s high debt level is an added woe. Also, given Parker-Hannifin’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Parker-Hannifin here >>>)



Shares of Affinity Bancshares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+6.8% vs. +2.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $124.89 million is exhibiting a clear earnings inflection in 2025, driven by stronger net income growth, disciplined expense control and the absence of prior-year merger-related costs.



Nine-month net income rose 51.4%, with profitability improving alongside a lower efficiency ratio, signaling a leaner cost base. Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly, supported by active share repurchases. Yet, margin expansion is constrained by elevated deposit costs, brokered funding reliance and limited balance-sheet flexibility.



Credit quality is stable but shows early normalization, including modestly higher nonperforming loans and exposure to non-owner-occupied office CRE. Unrealized securities losses and declining equity from capital returns temper capital flexibility, leaving valuation balanced between improving fundamentals and ongoing funding, margin and credit risks.



(You can read the full research report on Affinity Bancshares here >>>)

