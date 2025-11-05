The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GE Aerospace, Cisco Systems, and HSBC Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: GE Aerospace GE, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for GE Aerospace, Cisco and HSBC



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace, Cisco Systems, Inc. and HSBC Holdings plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Sell Off on No New Economic News

Today's Featured Research Reports

GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+85% vs. +36%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability.



Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have gained +27.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Networking industry’s gain of +28.5%. The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues, accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors.



Its Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



HSBC’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the year-to-date period (+48.6% vs. +44.9%). The company’s stock reflects strong shareholder returns and the success of its Asia pivot strategy despite several macroeconomic headwinds. A robust capital position and an expansive global footprint will support the company’s financials.



As part of its focus on optimizing returns, HSBC is divesting operations in underperforming regions and has exited retail banking across multiple markets. Though these moves position it for improved operating efficiency, they are likely to temporarily weigh on revenue growth. This, along with subdued loan demand, presents a near-term woe.



HSBC’s third-quarter 2025 results were hurt by higher expenses. Elevated costs tied to efforts to expand market share will likely hurt profits. Yet, business simplification and restructuring initiatives are expected to fuel long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)

