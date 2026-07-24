The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GE Aerospace, AT&T, Chubb and Gencor Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 24, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: GE Aerospace GE, AT&T Inc. T, Chubb Ltd. CB and Gencor Industries, Inc. GENC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for GE Aerospace, AT&T and Chubb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace, AT&T Inc. and Chubb Ltd., as well as a micro-cap stock Gencor Industries, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



GE Aerospace's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+30.7% vs. -3.1%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace's portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 30.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2026.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace's international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of AT&T have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (-14.1% vs. +63.5%). The company is facing competition in the U.S. wireless market remains intense and promotional activity can constrain pricing and margins. Legacy service declines and elevated capital needs continue to weigh on deleveraging efforts.



Nevertheless, AT&T reported relatively modest second-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The company continues to invest in fiber and 5G to expand advanced Internet reach. Its business transformation effort aimed at lowering long-run network costs and reducing reliance on single vendors is positive.



The acquisition of Lumen's mass-market fiber assets expanded its footprint and created additional opportunities to bundle wireless and broadband services. AT&T expects edge computing to remain a key differentiator.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Chubb's shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+29.2% vs. +3.7%). The company's broad product mix, global reach and disciplined underwriting support durable earnings growth across commercial, consumer, life and investment businesses. Middle-market, personal lines and overseas operations continue to expand, while record investment income and rising invested assets add another source of profit.



Capital generation remains healthy, supporting buybacks, dividends and book-value growth. However, softening property and casualty pricing is spreading, while casualty loss costs remain elevated. Catastrophe exposure, reserve volatility, expense growth and regulatory complexity also limit upside.



The shares, therefore, warrant a Neutral stance as Chubb's diversification, technology investments and execution balance a less favorable pricing cycle and persistent underwriting risks across key markets.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



Shares of Gencor Industries have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. -21.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $223.09 million has its investment case supported by a debt-free balance sheet, strong liquidity and consistent cash generation, providing flexibility to fund operations, capital investments and product development without external financing.



Improving manufacturing execution has supported gross-margin expansion despite weaker revenues, while a diversified revenue mix helps moderate earnings volatility. A record backlog improves revenue visibility.



However, demand for large equipment orders remains tied to federal infrastructure spending, creating uncertainty beyond current funding programs. Lower shipment volumes, inventory aging and securities mark-to-market fluctuations could pressure earnings. The valuation suggests investors remain cautious about near-term demand and earnings visibility, offering upside if backlog conversion and infrastructure spending support demand.



(You can read the full research report on Gencor Industries here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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