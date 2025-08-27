The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GE Aerospace, AT&T and TotalEnergies

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for GE Aerospace, AT&T and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace, AT&T Inc. and TotalEnergies SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Give Back Some of Friday's Big Gains

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry as well as the broader market over the year-to-date period (+63.5% vs. +26.6% for the industry and +9.4% for the S&P 500 index). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.

Its portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the mid-teens-digit range from the year-ago level.

However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.

(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)

AT&T shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year-to-date period (+31.2% vs. +18.9%). The company, with a customer-centric business model, is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.

AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth. An integrated fiber expansion strategy is expected to improve broadband connectivity for both enterprise and consumer markets, while steady 5G deployments are likely to boost end-user experience.

However, the wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines as a result of competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet-protocol service providers. Healthy discounts and freebies to woo customers dent margins. The high debt burden remains a concern.

(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)

Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the year-to-date period (+19.5% vs. +18.6%). The company's second-quarter results were lower than estimates, while revenues beat it. TTE is gaining from contributions coming from startups, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.

TotalEnergies benefits from its multi-energy assets spread across the globe. Its free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders' value. It is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed its industry.

Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. The natural field decline will impact production volumes and lower profits.

(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)

