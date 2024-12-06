The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Garmin, Sprouts Farmers Market, Doximity, Peloton Interactive and Planet Fitness

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 6, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Garmin Ltd. GRMN, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM, Doximity Inc. DOCS, Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON and Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy 5 High-Flying Health Fitness Stocks of 2024 with More Upside

Health and fitness companies focus on improving and maintaining physical well-being through products and services like gym memberships, fitness equipment, nutritional supplements and wellness programs.

Health and fitness companies benefit from consistent demand on growing global awareness of health issues and the importance of physical fitness. This trend is supported by rising rates of lifestyle-related diseases and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Here we recommend five stocks from the Health and Fitness space with a favorable Zacks Rank that have rallied in 2024. Their favorable Zacks Rank indicates more upside in 2025. The stocks are Garmin Ltd., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Doximity Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and Planet Fitness Inc.

Growing Demand for Health and Fitness Companies

The space’s growth is backed by diverse revenue streams, which include subscriptions, product sales and services, making it attractive to investors seeking long-term gains. Moreover, technological advancements, such as fitness trackers and wearable fitness devices, provide new opportunities for growth and drive further consumer engagement and revenue potential.

However, the market is highly competitive. Economic downturns can impact consumer spending on non-essential health and fitness products. Rapid changes in consumer preferences and health trends can make it challenging for companies to lure customers continuously.

5 Health and Fitness Stocks to Buy

These stocks have strong growth potential for 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin Ltd.

Zacks Rank #1 Garmin is benefiting from strong momentum across the Fitness and Auto OEM segments. While strength in the Fitness segment is primarily attributed to advanced wearables demand, Auto OEM revenues are driven by increased shipments of domain controllers to BMW. GRMN reports operations under five segments: Outdoor, Fitness, Marine, Auto and Aviation.

GRMN’s strong momentum across the Aviation and Marine segments is a positive. Improving demand scenario in the Outdoor segment also bodes well. Increasing demand in the Americas and EMEA regions is a plus. GRMN’s growing focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore opportunities across all business segments is another positive.

Garmin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.4% and 9.3%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 9.1% over the past 30 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Sprouts Farmers Market’s focus on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label offerings and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing bodes well. SFM has been lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving in-stock position and updating to smaller format stores.

Buoyed by the performance, SFM provided a decent 2024 guidance. SFM anticipates a 7% year-over-year increase in comparable store sales for the year, contributing to an expected net sales growth of 12%.

Sprouts Farmers Market has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10% and 14.4%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 4% in the past 30 days.

Doximity Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Doximity provides digital platform for medical professionals. DOCS’ network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. DOCS provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits.

Doximity has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.4% and 19%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.6% in the past 30 days.

Planet Fitness Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Planet Fitness operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. PLNT’s third-quarter 2024 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3% and 3%, respectively. The metrics grew year over year by 8.5% and 5.3%, respectively.

PLNT’s quarterly performance was backed by strong contributions from new club openings and higher royalty revenues, resulting in a year-over-year increase in system-wide same-club sales by 4.3%. Furthermore, PLNT’s new pricing of its Classic Card membership to $15, focus on the new growth model for reducing costs and expenses, expansion of margins and new unit growth are added benefits to its prospects.

Planet Fitness has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10% and 17%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past seven days.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Peloton Interactive operates an integrated fitness platform in North America and internationally. PTON offers connected fitness products under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. PTON markets and sells its products through e-commerce and inside sales, retail showrooms, and third-party retailers.

Peloton Interactive has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.3% and 74.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5% over the past 30 days.

