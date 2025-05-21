The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Gap and Urban Outfitters

For Immediate Release

The Gap vs. Urban Outfitters: Which Is the Best Fit for Your Investment Portfolio?

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion retail, two names have consistently shaped trends and defined generations: The Gap Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.. GAP is a legacy brand synonymous with classic Americana and wardrobe essentials, while URBN is a trend-driven disruptor catering to the eclectic, style-conscious youth. Though both are rooted in American culture, their business philosophies, customer bases, and brand strategies couldn't be more different.

This face-off dives deep into how these two retail giants navigate an increasingly complex market, balancing identity, innovation and influence. From supply chain agility to digital engagement, from brand diversification to cultural relevance, who truly has the edge in today's fashion battlefield? Let us find out.

The Case for GAP

Gap presents a compelling investment opportunity, anchored in strategic repositioning, operational discipline, and a strong push toward digital transformation. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company maintains a notable share of the $350 billion U.S. apparel industry, reinforced by leadership in the specialty retail space. Its portfolio of over 2,500 stores and four key brands — Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta — has been strategically optimized, with a focus on high-potential categories and the closure of underperforming locations. Old Navy alone continues to be a powerhouse, particularly among value-conscious families, while Athleta capitalizes on the booming activewear segment.

Under CEO Richard Dickson, Gap has demonstrated early success in executing its brand reinvigoration strategy. The company has placed renewed emphasis on brand relevance, consumer engagement and product innovation. Gap is reconnecting with its iconic identity through culturally resonant marketing and trend-right collections, while Banana Republic is repositioning itself as a premium lifestyle brand through refined assortments and elevated storytelling. These efforts aim to strengthen brand equity and drive profitable growth across a diverse customer base, ranging from Gen Z and millennial shoppers to working professionals and active lifestyle consumers.

Gap has also made significant strides in digital innovation and operational efficiency. Online sales now account for over 40% of total revenue, supported by robust omni-channel capabilities including buy-online-pickup-in-store, same-day delivery and improved mobile engagement. The company has invested in AI and supply chain modernization to drive productivity, reduce markdowns, and enhance the customer experience. High-profile collaborations, sustainability-focused initiatives, and global expansion have further reinforced Gap's relevance and positioned it for scalable growth in both domestic and international markets.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Gap projects 1–2% net sales growth, driven by ongoing strength at Old Navy and Gap, stabilization at Banana Republic, and a gradual recovery at Athleta. The company anticipates generating approximately $150 million in cost savings, which will be reinvested in growth initiatives and used to mitigate inflationary pressures.

Despite a potentially volatile macro environment, Gap remains well-positioned, with less than 10% of products sourced from China and under 1% from Canada and Mexico combined, minimizing the impact of tariffs. With its sharpened strategy, disciplined financial management, and reinvigorated brands, Gap is poised to deliver sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

The Case for URBN

Urban Outfitters has solidified its standing as a dynamic force in the fashion and lifestyle retail sector, closing fiscal 2025 with record-breaking results. With annual net sales reaching $5.55 billion, up 7.7% year-over-year, and net income of $402.5 million, URBN has showcased robust growth across its three core segments: Retail, Subscription, and Wholesale. URBN's brand portfolio, including Anthropologie, Free People/FP Movement, Urban Outfitters, and the fast-growing rental platform Nuuly, enables it to tap into diverse consumer demographics, from trend-focused Gen Z and millennials to affluent, style-conscious professionals.

Strategically, URBN continues to sharpen its market position by investing in brand distinctiveness, multi-channel integration, and customer experience innovation. Free People is expanding through retail and wholesale, Anthropologie is gaining traction through curated experiences, and Nuuly is tapping into sustainable fashion trends. Although Urban Outfitters' brand sales declined, it remains a key asset with potential for a turnaround. This diversification allows URBN to balance growth and minimize risk across consumer segments and platforms.

Digital innovation is a key growth engine for URBN, with high single-digit growth in digital sales across the retail segment and tech-powered expansion of Nuuly. The company's digital expansion gains traction with ongoing investment in mobile, data analytics, and omnichannel experiences. URBN also continues to invest in store growth, opening 57 new locations in fiscal 2025, including 25 FP Movement stores, while optimizing underperforming doors, particularly for Urban Outfitters. These efforts are critical in reinforcing brand presence and capturing incremental foot traffic.

In response to ongoing tariff pressures, URBN is mitigating risk by diversifying its sourcing footprint, reducing reliance on China and expanding production across Southeast Asia and other low-risk regions. The company has also tightened inventory management and improved vendor negotiations to buffer against cost volatility. With its flexible supply chain and expanding margins, URBN is well-positioned to weather trade-related headwinds and continue delivering strong returns.

How Do Estimates Compare for GAP & URBN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap's fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 1.4% and 6.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates have moved down 0.8% in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters' fiscal 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 13.3%, respectively. EPS estimates have moved down 1.1% in the past 30 days.

Price Performance & Valuation of GAP & URBN

Year-to-date, Gap shares have rallied 18%, whereas Urban Outfitters stock has returned 11.6%.

Gap is trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.67X, above its median of 0.47X in the last five years. Urban Outfitters' forward P/S multiple sits at 0.97X, above its median of 0.62X in the last five years.

The GAP stock looks cheap from a valuation perspective. Moreover, investments in product innovation, sustainability, high-profile collaborations, and a strong outlook highlight its growth prospects.

Urban Outfitters does seem pricey. However, its valuations reflect its investments in brand distinctiveness, multi-channel integration, digital innovation, and focus on enhancing customer experience, positioning it for long-term growth. If the company sustains its execution, the premium valuation may be justified.

Conclusion

While both companies bring distinct strengths to the competitive fashion retail arena, Gap's trajectory appears more compelling. Urban Outfitters thrives as a nimble, trend-focused innovator with a diversified brand mix that appeals to younger, style-conscious demographics. Its strong digital momentum, multi-channel integration, and expansion into rental and sustainable fashion markets highlight its forward-thinking strategy.

Gap leverages its legacy of classic American style combined with a strategic focus on brand revitalization, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. Its broad brand portfolio, anchored by Old Navy and Athleta, positions it well to capture value-conscious and active lifestyle consumers alike.

Gap's cheaper valuation and recent share price momentum provide it with an edge over Urban Outfitters. Its disciplined cost management, robust supply chain, and revitalized cultural relevance position Gap for steady, sustainable, long-term growth.

Gap and Urban Outfitters currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

