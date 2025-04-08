The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, ThredUp, 908 Devices, Logility Supply Chain, Palomar and EZCORP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ, ThredUp TDUP, 908 Devices MASS, Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (LGTY), Palomar Holdings (PLMR) and EZCORP EZPW.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Top-Ranked Stocks of Nasdaq ETF Beating the Market

The tech-focused Nasdaq officially entered bear market territory on Friday, falling over 20% from its December peak. For the week, the Nasdaq was down 8.6%. The plunge came as Wall Street grew increasingly anxious about the economic health amid President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) slumped 19.1% so far this year and the fund is off 4% over the past one year.

A recent survey by the American Association of Individual Investors showed that about 62% of respondents now expect market declines over the next six months — the most pessimistic reading in over a year. With stock prices sinking and both consumer and corporate confidence deteriorating, financial experts are foreseeing a global growth slowdown.

Beyond Tariffs, What Caused Pain in Nasdaq?

Technology stocks led the bloodbath. Apple plunged 7% on April 4, extending its weekly loss to 13%. NVIDIA, a major force in artificial intelligence, fell 7%, while Teslasank 10%. With substantial exposure to China, all three companies were hit hard by Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs. But there’s more to the losing story.

We all know that Big Tech companies have poured billions into data centers and AI chips to support the growth of AI models. However, concerns are mounting that the investment boom is outpacing demand.

China’s DeepSeek threat made matters worse. Investors should note that DeepSeek, a Chinese startup developing AI models, grabbed headlines with the release of its new R1 model (which is low-cost in nature) in late January.

This raises important questions about AI investment and the potential rise of more cost-efficient AI agents, which has weighed on Big Tech companies that have already invested billions in AI.

5 Top-Ranked Stock Standouts in the Nasdaq ETF Bear Market

Against this backdrop, we highlight several standout performers from the Nasdaq Composite that have delivered strong gains this year. While the Nasdaq Composite struggles in a bear market, these top-ranked stocks are beating the trend. Backed by a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), they show potential for further rally.

ThredUp – Zacks Rank #2

ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories.

YTD Price Change: Up 86.5%

One-month Price Change: Up 11.4%

908 Devices– Zacks Rank #1

908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning.

YTD Price Change: Up 73.9%

One-month Price Change: Up 38%

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. – Zacks Rank #2

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains.

YTD Price Change: Up 29.9%

One-month Price Change: Up 0.70%

Palomar Holdings– Zacks Rank #1

Palomar Holdings is an insurance holding company that was incorporated in Delaware in March 2019.

YTD Price Change: Up 27.7%

One-month Price Change: Up 4.5%

EZCORP– Zacks Rank #1

Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise.

YTD Price Change: Up 25.7%

One-month Price Change: Up 14.2%

