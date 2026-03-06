The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Palantir, AstraZeneca, Gencor Industries and Hour Loop

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 6, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Gencor Industries, Inc. GENC and Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Exxon Mobil, Palantir and AstraZeneca

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC, as well as two micro-cap stocks Gencor Industries, Inc. and Hour Loop, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Parade of Econ Data: Jobless Claims, Productivity & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past six months (+38.5% vs. +32.1%). The company’s high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The company continues to achieve record production in both key oil-producing regions.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth. ExxonMobil reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes.



However, crude prices are expected to remain under pressure this year, affecting upstream earnings. Furthermore, its newer businesses, including lithium and low-carbon ventures, are in very early stages of development with considerable uncertainty around meaningful earnings contributions.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+90.4% vs. -5.5%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $6.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



AstraZeneca’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+24.9% vs. +20.5%). The company’s fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Ultomiris and Fasenra should keep driving revenues in 2026. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with pivotal data readouts lined up for 2026.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca expects to generate $80 billion in total revenues by 2030.



However, biosimilar/generic erosion of some key drugs like Brilinta and Soliris and the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales are key top-line headwinds. Sales of key drug Farxiga are expected to decline in some countries in 2026 due to generic competition.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Shares of Gencor Industries have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry over the past year (+26.1% vs. -21.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $233.20 million has an investment profile which reflects a capital-intensive industrial business with strong balance-sheet optionality and cyclical demand exposure.



Gencor Industries held $147.7 million in cash and marketable securities and $200.9 million in net working capital with no debt as of Dec. 31, 2025. Revenue declined 24.9% year over year due to weaker equipment demand tied to infrastructure funding uncertainty, though margin resilience from higher-margin aftermarket activity highlights the stabilizing role of parts revenue. Operating cash flow totaled $11.1 million, underscoring liquidity durability.



However, earnings remain sensitive to project timing, customer concentration and variability in investment income. The valuation implies investor caution around equipment demand and revenue volatility, suggesting the stock is priced for cyclical uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on Gencor Industries here >>>)



Hour Loop’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+5.5% vs. -0.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $67.54 million, shows solid consumer traction with 7.1% YoY order growth despite modest revenue gains, signaling customer loyalty and catalog strength.



Operational efficiency stabilized margins, as operating income rose despite flat gross profits and higher logistics costs. Strategic tariff response, including inventory front-loading and Incoterm (International Commercial Terms) shifts, ensured supply continuity and geopolitical risk mitigation. A broad SKU mix across categories reduces sector-specific risks.



However, liquidity remains strained, with negative operating cash flow and a sharp drop in cash reserves despite reported profits. Heavy inventory buildup doubled working capital needs, creating markdown and margin risk. Hour Loop remains overly reliant on Amazon (99% of sales), heightening platform risk. Insider loans add governance concerns. Valuation remains low on EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on Hour Loop here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.